DEP Celebrates Acquisition of Florida’s Newest State Forest

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 31, 2025 Bear Creek Forest Florida Forever Project | Photo by Lauren Yoho/Wildpath TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has finalized the acquisition of 12,243 acres in Bay County that will become Sandy Creek State Forest, Florida’s newest state forest system. This milestone acquisition expands the Florida Wildlife Corridor and adds a major new destination for public recreation in Northwest Florida. The property was acquired through the Florida Forever Program as part of the Bear Creek Forest Florida Forever Project. It protects a key portion of the St. Andrew Bay Watershed, helping safeguard water quality and reduce flooding in surrounding communities. The land also supports a wide variety of habitats, from longleaf pine forests to wetlands and floodplains, and is home to wildlife such as the gopher tortoise, Florida black bear and other potentially threatened and endangered species like the reticulated flatwoods salamander and dark-headed hatpins flower. “With the creation of Sandy Creek State Forest, we’re not only preserving vital ecosystems and expanding wildlife habitat but also connecting conservation lands from Eglin Air Force Base to Apalachicola National Forest,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert." This new state forest will offer meaningful public access while protecting the natural resources that make our state so special.” Once opened to the public, Sandy Creek State Forest will offer opportunities for hiking, wildlife viewing and outdoor education. The property will be managed by the Florida Forest Service to support both conservation and recreation while maintaining its important role within the Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape and the Florida Wildlife Corridor. “When opened, Sandy Creek State Forest will provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for families, sportsmen and nature lovers in Northwest Florida,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. “Through the Florida Forest Service’s stewardship of over 1 million acres of state forest land, we’re expanding access to the outdoors while protecting our natural spaces for future generations to enjoy.” “The Florida Forest Service is eager to add Sandy Creek State Forest to its conservation efforts alongside our stewardship of 38 other state forests,” said Rick Dolan, Director of the Florida Forest Service. “Florida currently has over 1 million acres of state forest land, protecting some of the state’s most valuable natural resources.” Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved this acquisition during a previous Cabinet Meeting at 97% of its appraised value. Florida is at the forefront of the nation’s land protection efforts and continues to be a model for other land acquisition programs across the country. Through the Florida Forever Program, the state conserves land that provides environmental, recreational and preservation benefits, including water quality and quantity safeguards; resilience from storm impacts; habitat and species protections; and outdoor recreation opportunities. Since 2019, the state has committed more than $1.4 billion to the Florida Forever Program, including $950 million specifically for the Florida Wildlife Corridor. This funding has enabled DEP to acquire over 374,000 acres for conservation since 2019, 91% of which is within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. ###

