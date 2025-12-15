DEP Expands Allen David Broussard Catfish Creek Preserve State Park and Brings New Recreation Amenities to Polk County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 15, 2025 Catfish Creek Florida Forever Project | Photo by Lauren Yoho/Wildpath TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has acquired 74 acres along Lake Pierce as part of the Catfish Creek Florida Forever Project. This acquisition expands Allen David Broussard Catfish Creek Preserve State Park and will allow Florida State Parks to add new recreation amenities for visitors, including camping, fishing, hiking and expanded environmental education programs. “Through Florida Forever, we focus on acquiring properties that deliver the greatest conservation benefit for our state,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “This addition to Allen David Broussard Catfish Creek Preserve State Park is exactly the kind of strategic investment that strengthens the Florida Wildlife Corridor and gives residents and visitors the opportunity to experience what makes Florida’s natural landscapes so special.” Allen David Broussard Catfish Creek Preserve State Park protects more than 8,000 acres of rare scrub, sandhill and flatwoods habitat and offers six miles of hiking trails. The newly acquired property includes more than 6,000 feet of lakefront shoreline and contains existing buildings and infrastructure, including The Ridge Environmental Education and Event Center, which will allow the park to enhance visitor access and resource-based recreation. “Every Florida State Park offers something unique, and this new addition makes Allen David Broussard Catfish Creek Preserve State Park even more remarkable,” said Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher. “The natural lakefront and existing facilities will help us expand recreation and education opportunities while protecting one of Florida’s rarest ecosystems for the millions of people who enjoy our parks each year.” Florida State Parks are a significant economic driver for communities across the state. In the last fiscal year, Florida State Parks welcomed more than 28 million visitors, generating more than $82 million in revenue and contributing an estimated $3.6 billion in statewide economic impact. Located within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, the property strengthens long-term conservation of habitat for species such as the bald eagle, Florida scrub-jay and gopher tortoise. Protecting this land also helps preserve water quality within the Upper Kissimmee Basin, an important headwaters area for the Kissimmee River, Lake Okeechobee and America’s Everglades. This acquisition was approved by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet during a previous Cabinet meeting. Since 2019, the state has committed more than $1.5 billion to the Florida Forever program, including $950 million specifically for the Florida Wildlife Corridor. This funding has enabled DEP to acquire over 390,000 acres for conservation, 90% of which is within the Wildlife Corridor. ###

