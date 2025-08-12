Rallyday Partners Invests in Elder Care Homecare to Expand and Elevate the Home Care Industry

Rallyday Partners® invests in Elder Care Homecare™ to accelerate the premium senior care agency’s growth & expand its mission-driven services.

At Rallyday, we seek to back companies with heart, vision, and tenacity. Elder Care exemplifies these qualities, and we are excited to touch even more lives in the years to come.” — Frank A. Corvino, Managing Partner, Rallyday Partners

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rallyday Partners , LLC (“Rallyday”), a Denver-based private equity firm built by founders for founders, today announced a strategic investment in Elder Care Homecare ™ (“Elder Care”), a premium senior home care agency serving New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. This partnership will support Elder Care’s mission of delivering compassionate, high-quality care to seniors where they feel safest - at home - while expanding to meet the increasing needs of the aging population.Elder Care has earned a reputation for its relentless commitment to providing dignity and peace of mind to families. “From day one, Elder Care has been about putting families first—offering safety, independence, and compassionate support to each client,” said David Gilberg, Founder, CEO, and President of Elder Care. “Rallyday Partners’ purpose-driven approach made them the ideal partner for our next chapter. Together, we will deliver even better care to the communities we serve and provide hope and comfort to countless families navigating the challenges of aging.”Rallyday Partners is known for backing companies whose purpose and vision set them apart. Frank A. Corvino , Managing Partner at Rallyday Partners, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Elder Care, a team driven by deep empathy and operational excellence at every level. Their devotion to supporting seniors and their families distinguishes them as true leaders in the home care sector. Their mission is a personal one, that hits close to home for many of us, myself included. At Rallyday, we seek to back companies with heart, vision, and tenacity. Elder Care exemplifies these qualities, and we are excited to touch even more lives in the years to come.”Elder Care provides a suite of offerings, including personal care, companionship, skilled nursing, memory care, and rehabilitation, helping seniors thrive at home. The partnership with Rallyday will provide the financial resources and strategic guidance to empower Elder Care to expand into new geographies while further strengthening its service offering and care model.Rallyday empowers visionary founders with financial, experiential, creative, and human capital to elevate entire industries. Ryan Kirkpatrick, Managing Director at Rallyday, added, “The Elder Care team’s devotion to families and to quality of care makes this partnership uniquely aligned with the Rallyday model. Our shared goal is to create lasting, positive change across the home care industry.”About Elder Care Homecare™Founded by David Gilberg, Elder Care Homecare™ is the premier home care agency dedicated to providing exceptional, client-centered senior care across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Inspired by David’s mother, Loren Gilberg, Elder Care was founded with the mission to help families and seniors receive the highest quality of care during one of the most challenging times of their life. Elder Care specializes in all aspects of at-home support, from companionship, personal care and skilled nursing to specialized memory and rehabilitation care. The company is deeply committed to helping families navigate the aging journey with dignity, compassion, and safety, empowering seniors to thrive in the comfort of their own homes.Elder Care leverages highly trained caregivers, robust clinical oversight, and a personalized approach to deliver best-in-class solutions for every family it serves. Guided by a mission to treat each client like family, Elder Care is focused on building long-term relationships, setting industry standards for quality and reliability, and continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of the communities it serves. More information regarding Elder Care Homecare™ is available at https://eldercarehomecare.com/ About Rallyday PartnersRallyday Partnersis a Denver-based private equity firm that was built by successful entrepreneurs to provide a better way of serving the aspirations of emerging companies and their leaders. Rallyday’s purpose is to empower leaders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most people, and share in the experience of a lifetime. Drawing upon its four sources of capital – creative, financial, experiential, and human capital – the firm’s ‘by founders for founders’ approach provides an alternative to traditional private equity. More information regarding Rallyday Partnersis available at https://rallydaypartners.com/

