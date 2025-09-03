Bankful brings true disintermediation to eCommerce payments

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merchants tired of begging banks for permission to get paid finally have a way out. With the launch of its crypto-native payment gateway, Bankful now enables online merchants to accept wallet-to-wallet Ethereum payments that settle instantly and can't be reversed, starting with MetaMask support.Unlike the old-school payment world of high fees, rolling reserves, and endless chargeback headaches, Bankful’s new system is built entirely on Ethereum smart contracts. Payments drop into a merchant-controlled vault—fully transparent and available instantly. No middlemen. No waiting for settlements.“Our merchants sell in industries that banks don’t want to touch. They’re done being held hostage,” said David Silverton, CEO of Bankful. “Now they can take payments globally without fraud, fees, or friction—just money that moves fast.”Key Features:Instant, on-chain ETH payments—no settlement delaysDirect wallet-to-wallet checkout via QR code or iframeSmart contract vault with full merchant controlZero chargebacks or rolling reservesGlobal reach for high-risk and underserved industriesBankful is building the next era of Web3 commerce, with stablecoin support, real-time currency conversion, and managed wallets coming soon, so any merchant can go crypto without worrying about volatility or complexity.For merchants in CBD, supplements, adult, luxury, coaching, travel, or any vertical banks love to hate, Bankful now gives you a payment system that actually works for them.

