Bankful Announces Eugene Larkin as New Chief Technology Officer
Bankful
Veteran Tech Leader Eugene Larkin Joins Bankful as CTO to Propel Innovation and Growth.THOUSAND OAKS, CA, US, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Technology Leader Joins Bankful to Drive Innovation and Growth
Bankful, a leading innovator in the financial technology sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eugene Larkin as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Eugene brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in both the public and private sectors, having played pivotal roles in taking two companies public and growing several others to successful exits.
Eugene's career includes significant contributions at renowned organizations such as Grant Thornton, IBM, Caterpillar, and Intuit. His technical acumen and strategic leadership were instrumental in the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Fossil Watches and Paya. Eugene's expertise in scaling businesses and fostering technological innovation will be invaluable as Bankful continues its mission to redefine the fintech landscape.
Highlights of Eugene Larkin's distinguished career include:
Leader in FinTech: Spearheaded the development and integration of advanced payment gateway solutions, enhancing transaction security and efficiency for seamless online and offline payments.
Navigating multiple IPOs: Key player in the IPOs of Fossil Watches and Paya, demonstrating his capability to guide companies through critical growth phases.
Technical pioneer: At age 23, achieved the first-ever direct Ethernet to Token Ring connection, marking a milestone in networking technology.
Commenting on his new role, Eugene Larkin said, "I am thrilled to join the Bankful team and look forward to working with such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. My goal is to help Bankful grow beyond expectations and make every team member realize more potential than they ever imagined."
Bankful's CEO, David Silverton, expressed enthusiasm about Eugene's appointment, stating, "We are excited to welcome Eugene to our executive team. His extensive experience and remarkable achievements will be crucial as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. Eugene’s leadership will undoubtedly help us reach new heights and achieve our strategic goals at Bankful."
For more information about Bankful and its innovative financial solutions, please visit www.bankful.com.
About Bankful:
Bankful is a powerful and versatile platform designed to meet the diverse needs of merchants across both regulated and unregulated industries. We have empowered thousands of merchants to overcome complex challenges that traditional payment gateways and processors are unable or unwilling to address. Bankful simplifies the transaction process while offering an expanding suite of features, including crypto processing, subscription billing, Apple Pay, and 3DS2, among others.
In addition to our comprehensive transaction solutions, Bankful provides merchants with custom applications that enable complete control over their payment processes. Our offerings range from fully bespoke solutions to seamless integrations with major eCommerce platforms such as Shopify, Square, and Wix. At Bankful, we are committed to delivering innovative and reliable payment solutions that help our clients succeed in a rapidly evolving market.
Marketing
Bankful
+1 888-882-9494
marketing@bankful.com