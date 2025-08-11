Buckeye Power Systems, LLC Urges Coastal Communities to Prepare for Hurricane Season with Standby Power Solutions

Cummins RS20A air-cooled generator installation - offers managed whole house coverage for many homes up to 3000 sq ft. Expanded warehouse of Buckeye Power Systems L-R: Scott Lockwood (sales), David Richey (president), and Misti Cooper (sales)

Company emphasizes the critical importance of backup power systems as the peak of hurricane season approaches

"Hurricane warnings from meteorologists is not the time to discover you need backup power," emphasized Richey.” — David Richey

CORDOVA, TN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As meteorologists predict the peak of another active hurricane season, Buckeye Power Systems, LLC is encouraging homeowners and business owners in coastal areas to take proactive steps now to protect their properties and ensure continuity during severe weather events. The company emphasizes that early preparation, particularly the installation of standby power systems, can make the difference between weathering a storm safely and facing potentially devastating consequences.The Growing Threat to Coastal CommunitiesHurricane season brings increased risks of extended power outages that can last days or even weeks in severely affected areas. During these critical times, access to reliable electricity becomes essential for:• Life Safety: Powering medical equipment, maintaining refrigeration for medications, and ensuring communication capabilities• Property Protection: Operating sump pumps, security systems, and climate control to prevent secondary damage• Business Continuity: Keeping operations running and preventing revenue loss during and after storm events• Community Recovery: Supporting faster neighborhood restoration and emergency response effortsThe Standby Power Advantage"We've seen firsthand how standby generators transform a family's or business's ability to weather major storms," said David Richey, President at Buckeye Power Systems, LLC. "While portable generators require manual setup during dangerous conditions, whole-house and commercial standby systems activate automatically, providing immediate, seamless power when the grid fails."Key Benefits for Homeowners:• Automatic Operation: Systems activate within seconds of detecting power loss, requiring no manual intervention• Whole-Home Coverage: Power essential circuits or entire homes, maintaining normal living conditions• Safety: Permanently installed systems eliminate the risks associated with portable generator operation• Property Value: Standby generators increase home value and appeal to potential buyers• Peace of Mind: Families can shelter in place comfortably with full electrical serviceCritical Advantages for Businesses:• Revenue Protection: Avoid costly shutdowns and lost sales during extended outages• Data Security: Maintain server operations and prevent data loss• Inventory Protection: Refrigerated and frozen products maintain temperature controlled• Employee Safety: Ensure adequate lighting, climate control, and security systems• Customer Service: Continue serving community needs during recovery periods• Insurance Benefits: Some policies offer premium reductions for properties with standby powerEarly Preparation is EssentialBuckeye Power Systems, LLC strongly advises against waiting until hurricane warnings are issued to consider backup power options. The installation process for standby generators typically requires:• Site assessment and electrical evaluation• Permit acquisition and utility coordination• Professional installation and system commissioning• Fuel supply setup (natural gas or propane connections)"Hurricane warnings from meteorologists is not the time to discover you need backup power," emphasized Richey. "We're already seeing increased demand as property owners recognize the importance of being prepared. Those who act now will have their systems installed, tested, and ready before the first storm threatens."Comprehensive Solutions and ServiceBuckeye Power Systems, LLC offers a complete range of standby power solutions from Cummins Power Generation , including: Residential Systems : From 13kW units for essential circuits to 150kW whole-house natural gas and propane generators and diesel generators.• Commercial Solutions: Scalable natural gas and diesel systems from small businesses to large industrial facilities.• Commercial Mobile Generators: Vehicle mounted Cummins Onan generators for utilities, emergency mobile/disaster relief, mobile medical, food service, and animal services.• RV Generators: Cummins Onan RV generators of all sizes including gasoline, propane, and diesel fueled generators.Technology and ReliabilityCummins Power Generation is a world leader in power generation equipment and features advanced technology that makes them more reliable and quieter while in operation.• Connect Cloud Monitoring: Cummins mobile apps allow remote system monitoring and real-time alerts.• Automatic Testing: Scheduled self-tests ensure readiness without user intervention• Wind-Resistant Design: Aluminum sound attenuated enclosures are evaluated to withstand 180 mph wind loads.• Fuel Flexibility: Options for natural gas, propane, or diesel operation• Load Management: Cummins air-cooled generators feature built-in Intelligent Load Management for up to four (4) heavy electrical loads.Community Preparedness InitiativeAs part of its commitment to community resilience, Buckeye Power Systems, LLC is offering:• Free Consultations: No-obligation assessments for residential and commercial properties• Educational Resources: Information resources on backup power planning and storm preparedness• Priority Shipping: Expedited shipping for coastal area customersAct NowProperty owners interested in learning more about standby power options are encouraged to contact Buckeye Power Systems, LLC immediately. With hurricane season approaching its peak for 2025, early action ensures:• Optimal System Selection: Time to properly evaluate needs and choose the right standby power solution• Supply Availability: Access to equipment before seasonal demand increasesAbout Buckeye Power Systems, LLCBuckeye Power Systems, LLC has been serving residential and commercial customers with reliable power solutions from Cummins Power Generation since 2017. The company specializes in standby generator sales throughout the U.S. with a commitment to helping communities maintain power independence during grid disruptions. Licensed and insured, Buckeye Power Systems maintains the highest standards of professional service and customer satisfaction.

Put the power of Cummins in your backyard!

