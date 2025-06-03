Buckeye Power Systems Expands Operations to Meet Increased Demand

L-R: Scott Lockwood (sales), David Richey (president), and Misti Cooper (sales) Buckeye Power Systems official logo Expanded warehouse of Buckeye Power Systems

Cordova, Tennessee based Buckeye Power Systems, LLC is expanding its operations to meet an increased demand for residential and industrial standby generators.

CORDOVA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cordova, Tennessee based Buckeye Power Systems, LLC announced expansion of its inventory and warehousing space to meet a growing demand for residential and industrial standby generators . An online seller of Cummins Power Generation equipment, Buckeye has doubled its warehouse space to make room for more inventory to satisfy an increased demand for backup power systems.David Richey, president of Buckeye Power Systems, said today, “We’ve doubled our warehouse space due to an increased demand from contractors seeking immediate availability of Cummins standby generators in residential and industrial applications.” Richey added, “Buckeye offers ready-to-ship standby generators up to 500kW without the typical 12-15 month build time from the factory. We pre-order single and 3-phase generators to meet rising customer demand.”Richey said its partnership with Cummins has paid dividends. “We’ve previously sold generators from other popular manufacturers but quickly discovered how the build quality from Cummins translates into quiet and reliable performance for end users,” Richey continued. “Cummins Power Generation is a world leader in power generation equipment and customer satisfaction is impressive.”Buckeye Power Systems offers ready-to-ship Cummins generators up to 500kW, and in residential and commercial 3-phase voltage configurations. In addition, customers can choose natural gas/LP fueled generators or diesel.About Buckeye Power Systems, LLC:Based in Cordova, Tennessee, a suburb of Memphis, Buckeye Power Systems is an online seller of Cummins Power Generation equipment – a world leader in power generation equipment. Founded in 2018 by David Richey, the firm offers ready-to-ship Cummins Power Generation standby power systems for residential and industrial applications.Visit https://buckeyepowersystems.com for more information.

Cummins 500DFEK 500kW Industrial Genset - Weather Enclosure - 24-Hour Subbase Fuel Tank

