Secretary of State Wes Allen Launches the Alabama Combats Trafficking Program

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, has partnered with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to launch Alabama Combats Trafficking (ACT), a program designed to engage Alabama businesses in the nationwide fight against human trafficking.

Alabama businesses can sign up to participate in this program by completing an application at this link: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/act/get-involved. The Secretary of State’s website will feature participating businesses and their address. They will also be provided information that will save lives with tips on identifying and stopping trafficking, and a decal to place in visible location at their business.

“I am encouraging all Alabama businesses to participate in this important initiative and encourage all Alabamians to share the ACT website and flyer on their social media,” Allen said. “The Alabama Combats Trafficking program provides citizens with the opportunity that could assist with spotting and reporting cases of human trafficking. We are bringing the fight against human trafficking to the forefront of minds and hearts across our state.”

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “The ACT initiative will raise awareness about the hidden crime of human trafficking. When the public knows the signs and stays vigilant, they become powerful partners in helping law enforcement identify victims and stop traffickers.”

The Alabama Combats Trafficking program has also garnered support from the Alabama District Attorneys Association and Alabama Sheriffs Association.

“The Alabama District Attorneys Association strongly supports the efforts of the Secretary of State and ALEA to raise awareness of the signs of human trafficking. Greater awareness leads to increased reporting allowing prosecutors and law enforcement to hold those who commit these crimes accountable,” said Lyle Harmon, St. Clair County District Attorney.

“The Alabama Sheriffs Association is proud of the partner with the Secretary of State Wes Allen on the ACT program. Human trafficking comes in many forms. It has been witnessed in the state of Alabama just over the past few weeks. This provides another valuable tool to address this most dangerous issue in all of our communities in the state. We urge all of our businesses and private community to participate in this endeavor. One phone call may save many lives,” said Huey “Hoss” Mack, Executive Director of the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

View the Alabama Combats Trafficking Decal here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/press/ACT%20DECAL.pdf.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

