New Nonstop Flights to Australia Make These Cultural Experiences More Accessible Than Ever

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans pack away their beach towels and head into fall, Australia’s summer is just around the corner—and getting there will soon be easier than ever. Four new direct flights launching between December 2025 and January 2026 from San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Dallas will connect U.S. travelers to Australia’s cultural capitals just in time for the country’s peak travel season. From Sydney’s harborside icons to Melbourne’s fashion scene and Brisbane’s bold contemporary art, U.S. travelers can land and immediately immerse themselves in unforgettable VIP experiences through Cultural Attractions of Australia (CAOA).

A collective of 18 cultural landmarks across the country, CAOA offers travelers unparalleled access to its members, beyond what’s available to the general public. Whether it’s a crowd-free, VIP-access tour of a UNESCO World Heritage site like Fremantle Prison, a skip-the-line entrance to a major museum like the QAGOMA, a private performance at Sydney Opera or a meet-the-artist moment at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, each experience is designed to immerse travelers deeply into Australia’s unique culture with unforgettable experiences.

New U.S. to Australia Nonstop Routes

Los Angeles (LAX) → Brisbane (BNE) — American Airlines | Launches December 5, 2025

Los Angeles (LAX) → Melbourne (MEL) — Delta Air Lines | Launches December 2025

San Francisco (SFO) → Adelaide (ADL) — United Airlines | Launches December 11, 2025

Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) → Sydney (SYD) — Qantas A380 | Launches January 2026

A sampling of attractions with exclusive experiences offered by Cultural Attractions includes:

SYDNEY

Sydney Opera House – The must-see icon of Sydney Opera House can be explored on a deeper level with a range of special access, behind-the-scenes and immersive experiences delivered by both Sydney Opera House and the country’s national opera company, Opera Australia, with their marriage proposal experience, Diva for the Day or an actual walk-on role.

Art Gallery of New South Wales – Access major exhibitions and new contemporary spaces with a curator-led walkthrough, day-time and after-hours experiences, inviting guests to indulge in their love of art, creativity, culture and food.

Australian National Maritime Museum – Step aboard historic vessels and explore Australia’s seafaring past with a private maritime guide.



MELBOURNE

National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) – Explore the First Nations Art and delve into the art of conservation with exclusive access. Attend during the opening of Vivienne Westwood: Rebel, Icon, Activist (Dec 15),

Sovereign Hill – Go behind the scenes of 1850s Ballarat with access to gold pouring, costume interpreters, and private heritage experiences. Stay overnight with 24 Hours At Sovereign Hill or take in the stunning evening immersive sound and light show, AURA.



BRISBANE

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) – Take a private tour with an expert cultural guide. Experience a number of impressive artworks, take in the striking architecture of both buildings, and hear the Gallery’s history.

CANBERRA (Easily accessed via domestic connections from Sydney or Melbourne)

Australian Parliament House – Discover democracy in action with VIP access to areas not open to the public, guided by a political insider.

Australian War Memorial – Walk with a military historian through Australia’s most sacred commemorative site. Visitors can take A Place to Remember expert-guided private tour or join The Soul of the Nation tour.



TASMANIA (Accessed from Melbourne or Sydney via short domestic hop)

Port Arthur Historic Site (Tasmania) – The exclusive Cultural Attractions of Australia Wheel of Fate expert-led tour includes time with a conservation specialist and behind-the-scenes access, along with lunch showcasing local produce.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Fremantle Prison (Western Australia) – Tour this UNESCO World Heritage site with a former guard or prisoner and explore tunnels beneath the prison by torchlight.

Cultural Attractions of Australia is a collective of 18 leading cultural, historic and sporting attractions. Uniting Australia’s landmark attractions, it offers over 40+ curated VIP, behind-the-scenes, pre-bookable experiences that have been designed for travelers who are looking for meaningful and authentic experiences, and are an ideal way for visitors to immerse themselves in Australian culture.

