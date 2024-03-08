Celebrate the Inspiring Women of Cultural Attractions of Australia this International Women’s Day

Cultural Attractions of Australia

On International Women's Day 8th March, we celebrate some of the inspiring women who continue to trailblaze and pave the way for future generations.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cultural Attractions of Australia is a collection of Australia’s most iconic attractions and celebrates the diverse history, art, culture, and sport that has defined the nation’s identity. A collective of 17 members uniting Australia’s landmark cultural attractions, it provides a range of immersive experiences that connect individuals and groups with the artists, curators, and experts who create, protect, and showcase these key cultural attractions.

Bangarra Dance Theatre - Artistic Director: Frances Rings

Bangarra Dance Theatre is a company of professional Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander performers and is one of Australia’s leading performing arts companies. Started in 1989, their dance technique is forged from over 65,000 years of culture, embodied by contemporary movement. Each year in June, Bangarra premieres a new work in Australia’s most iconic venue, the Sydney Opera House, before touring nationally.

Frances Rings became Artistic Director in 2023, after Stephen Page stepped down from the role after 33 years. Frances is a descendant of the Wirangu and Mirning Tribes from the West Coast of South Australia and, today leads the Bangarra Dance Theatre company as co-CEO alongside Louise Ingram. Frances has received multiple awards for her work and, internationally, has established important intercultural relationships with both Kaha:wi Dance Theatre in Six Nations, Turtle Island (Canada) and Atamira Dance Company in Auckland, Aotearoa (New Zealand). culturalattractionsofaustralia.com/bangarra

Fremantle Prison - Artist & Tour Guide: Janine Della Bosca

Visual artist Janine Della Bosca was spellbound by historic Fremantle Prison, long before she began working as a tour guide having held painting classes in the old women’s prison. The convict-built prison, now a World Heritage site, represents the end of convict transportation to Celebrate the Inspiring Women of Cultural Attractions of Australia this International Women’s Day

Australia during the 18th and 19th centuries and was operational for 136 years before being decommissioned in 1991. Today, Janine leads visitors on a variety of tours through the prison, including the night-time Torchlight Tour, Tunnels Tour, and the Prison Art Tour. Artwork includes etchings, Aboriginal landscapes, dot paintings, and a range of graffiti and tattoo art, some of which date back to the 1800s. Janine says, “Viewing art in a maximum security prison changes the whole meaning of the artwork. You’re not in a nice gallery: you’re in this really locked-down circumstance.”

Janine says the intimate nature of the Prison Art experience – it’s for groups no larger than 12 people – encourages participants to share their thoughts on the work. “People are exhilarated, and I think that’s because we talk about individuals on this tour. These are real people.” culturalattractionsofaustralia.com/fremantle-prison

MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) - VIP Guide: Miyuki Yoshida

Regarded as Victoria’s spiritual home of sport and the largest stadium in the Southern Hemisphere, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is Australia’s premier sporting stadium.

The iconic stadium has hosted cricket games since 1853, played host to the Olympic Games in 1956, the Commonwealth Games in 2006, and has seen many major events throughout Melbourne’s history – and continues to do so today. Offering VIP and behind-the-scenes tours through Cultural Attractions of Australia, as well as home of Australian Sports Museum, the MCG is an Aussie icon.

When Miyuki Yoshida arrived in Australia from Japan via the United States in 1983, she knew nothing about Australian sport. After an Aussie Rules football game, she was hooked and when, in 1986, the Members’ Reserve was opened up to women, she put her name down. Today, some 35 years later, Miyuki is one of the volunteer guides at the ground, arguably Australia’s most hallowed sporting stadium. Miyuki, who spent her career working in finance, now reveals all the stories and secrets behind the ground, and the sportspeople who have graced the turf. She also guides visitors through the high-tech Australian Sports Museum, offering a personalized introduction to one of the sporting capitals of the world.

