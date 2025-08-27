BQR Awarded Strategic Contract by Leading Aerospace Enterprise to Power Space-Grade Electronics Reliability

Delivering cutting-edge RAMS solutions to ensure mission-critical systems excel from design to deployment.

This collaboration is a testament to our technology and underscores BQR’s role in shaping next-gen, mission-critical aerospace systems.” — Yizhak Bot, CEO

RISHON LEZION, ISRAEL, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BQR, a global leader in RAMS (Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, and Safety) Engineering and electronic design analyses automation, is proud to announce it has been awarded a significant contract by a leading European aerospace company. This landmark agreement marks a major milestone in BQR’s mission to deploy its patented reliability software and deliver world-class design and reliability solutions to the aerospace and defense industries.

Renowned for their uncompromising standards and mission-critical systems for space, the aerospace and defense sectors demand exceptional precision, performance, and dependability. The organization defined a new, ultra-rigorous internal standard for electronic board durability, including compliance with an unprecedented 111 derating parameters.

BQR has successfully delivered outstanding solutions, that empower engineering teams to perform early design analysis, automated design verification, derating evaluation, and MTBF prediction. These capabilities enable the development of robust, high-reliability systems-from schematic design through to deployment-meeting the most stringent industry requirements with unmatched precision. The technology behind BQR’s tools is built upon five proprietary patents, forming the foundational framework for next-generation reliability in aerospace systems. This follows BQR's Shift Left Methodology for RAMS Analysis™.

“Being selected by a premier organization in the aerospace sector is both an honor and a powerful endorsement of our technology,” said Mr. Yizhak Bot, CEO of BQR. “This collaboration reflects the immense trust placed in our reliability-driven approach and the quality of our solutions. It reinforces our role as a key enabler in designing the next generation of high-performance, mission-critical systems.”

This award further solidifies BQR’s position as a trusted partner to innovators in aerospace and defense and underscores the growing demand for next-generation Reliability Engineering tools that empower teams to reduce risk, accelerate time-to-market, and achieve uncompromised system integrity.

