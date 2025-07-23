BQR to Present 'Shift-Left Methodology for RAMS Analysis' ™ at European Symposium

BQR - Beyond Quality & Reliability

Introducing a Game-Changing Approach to Electronics Design - BQR Unveils the Industry’s First Application of "Shift-Left Methodology to RAMS Analysis"™

Shift-Left RAMS analysis™ enhances product reliability. Like a spell checker, BQR tools detect design errors and faults early in the schematic phase, preventing costly late-stage modifications.” — Yitzhak Bot, CEO

RISHON LEZION, ISRAEL, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BQR Reliability Engineering Ltd., an industry leader in electronic reliability solutions, announces its participation at the first European RAMS (Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, and Safety) Symposium, held in Amsterdam in August 2025. Mr. Yizhak Bot, Founder and CEO of BQR and Dr. Amir Segal, Engineering Manager, will present a pioneering paper introducing the revolutionary Shift-Left Methodology in RAMS Analysis ™ for critical electronics.

This marks the first time the "Shift-Left" Methodology, typically associated with electronics development, is formally applied to RAMS analyses. Unlike conventional methods that rely on physical testing after production or upon completion of the entire design process, BQR's Shift-Left methodology leverages automated schematic rule checking, component derating analysis, and pre-layout stress simulations at the schematic phase of electronic product design.

"Implementing "Shift-Left Methodology for RAMS analysis" ™ significantly enhances product reliability and robustness," says Yizhak Bot, CEO and founder of BQR. "Much like a spell checker in test editing, BQR tools, such as Synthelyzer, immediately detect design errors and potential faults as soon as the designer drafts the schematic, thus preventing costly and time-consuming late-stage modifications."

By adopting BQR’s innovative Shift-Left approach, manufacturers can deliver more reliable and robust products faster and more economically, substantially reducing design cycles, development costs, and improving product safety and performance.

Join Mr. Yizhak Bot and Dr. Amir Segal at the European RAMS Symposium to explore how the integration of advanced BQR solutions can revolutionize the reliability and safety standards for critical electronic systems across industries.

About BQR: BQR Reliability Engineering Ltd. is a global pioneer in reliability engineering solutions, dedicated to providing sophisticated software and methodologies that empower designers to create robust, reliable, and efficient electronic and mechanical products. With decades of expertise and innovation, BQR continues to set industry benchmarks for reliability and product lifecycle excellence.

Website: www.bqr.com

