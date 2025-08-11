LuxLiving Announces Sale of The McKenzie Apartments, Trophy Class A Multifamily in Premier St. Louis Location

Rooftop Pool at McKenize

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuxLiving has announced the sale of The McKenzie Apartments, achieving one of the largest per-square-foot comps for a multifamily property in the St. Louis region.Located in St. Louis County, seconds from downtown Clayton, The McKenzie is a 251-unit luxury community offering unmatched amenities, including a basketball court, state-of-the-art golf simulator room, private movie theatre, a 4,500-square-foot fitness facility, and a resort-style pool with skyline views. The property’s interior design showcases a distinctive designer Vegas theme, blending high-energy glamour with sophisticated finishes.“The McKenzie is a truly exceptional property, evidenced by the strong regional and national interest from investors on this asset,” said Matt Bukhshtaber, CBRE . “The resort-style amenities, strong lease-up, and unique Vegas theme — combined with the unbeatable location —all allowed us to achieve premium pricing on this trophy Class A multifamily property in the St. Louis market.”“We are proud of what we achieved with The McKenzie — from concept to completion, it was designed to set a new bar for luxury living in St. Louis,” said Vic Alston, LuxLiving. “This sale reflects the strength of the market and the appetite for thoughtfully developed communities that deliver real value to both residents and investors.”A Landmark Deal in ContextWhile St. Louis has seen an increase in Class A apartment construction in recent years, few properties have approached The McKenzie’s sale metrics. The combination of location, design, amenities, and price per square foot positions the property among the most coveted in the region.Industry analysts suggest the sale reinforces investor confidence in St. Louis’ urban-core multifamily market, even amid national economic headwinds, and demonstrates that amenity-rich, well-designed properties can command coastal-market pricing levels.Looking AheadWith The McKenzie sale completed, LuxLiving continues to expand its pipeline of luxury multifamily projects throughout the Midwest, with a focus on architectural excellence, market-leading amenities, and strategic site selection. CS3 will take over operations and has indicated plans to maintain the property’s high standards while exploring additional opportunities for resident engagement and programming.The transaction underscores St. Louis’ emergence as a competitive market for premium multifamily assets, rivaling properties in larger coastal cities when executed at the highest level.

