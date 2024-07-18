LuxLiving Raises Over $4,000 for Crisis Nursery at Fundraising Event
LuxLiving raised $4,277 for Crisis Nursery at a community fundraiser with auctions, music, and local vendors, benefiting St. Louis children and families.
The effort that the Lux Living team put into the afternoon was so touching and the results are making a huge difference in the lives of the St. Louis children and families that we serve”ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LuxLiving is proud to announce the success of our recent fundraising event, held in support of the Crisis Nursery St Louis. The event, hosted on July 13th at Soho Apartments in Soulard, raised a total of $4,277 for the Crisis Nursery, thanks to the generous contributions from our residents, vendors, and local businesses.
— Jen Trau
The event featured a silent auction, a live auction with an MC, music entertainment by DJ Triggered, and a dunk tank provided by We Bounce STL. Guests enjoyed delicious food prepared by Eric Heckman, including sliders and sushi, and a variety of beverages from Calypso Spirits Bar. Our vendors, Kendra Scott and The Poser Company, participated by selling merchandise and donating a portion of their profits.
"We are immensely grateful to all the companies and residents who donated to the fundraiser. It’s heartwarming to witness our community come together for such a meaningful cause," said Jessica Nelson, Marketing Manager at LuxLiving. "While LuxLiving tenant events are always enjoyable, this one stood out as my favorite. Seeing our tenants unite to support Crisis Nursery was truly inspiring. The Crisis Nursery is vital for families without nearby support, providing a crucial safety net in times of need. I'm very excited for our next fundraiser with Crisis Nursery."
Shiloh Kirchhoff, Event Coordinator at LuxLiving, shared her heartfelt thoughts: “As a former social worker, organizations like the St. Louis Crisis Nursery have always held a special place in my heart. Through LuxLiving, I had the incredible opportunity to support this vital institution. Working closely with Jessica, we turned our vision into reality, making a substantial contribution to the nursery and giving back to our community in a meaningful way."
Jen Trau, Development Coordinator at Crisis Nursery, expressed her gratitude, stating, “We were so touched by the love and support we felt during Saturday’s fundraising event. The effort that the Lux Living team put into the afternoon was so touching and the results are making a huge difference in the lives of the St. Louis children and families that we serve!”
The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery provides a short-term, safe haven for nearly 4,000 children a year, birth through age 12, whose families face an emergency caused by illness, homelessness, domestic violence, or overwhelming parental stress.
The event saw contributions from numerous local businesses, including Ball is Life, Ball Park Village, Church Productions, The Vault, Kendra Scott, Main Squeeze, JLN Marketing, Shotfun Shotguns, Urban Chestnut, Guccione Photography, TrueBrands, ChugBud, Videira Wine Shop & Bar, STL City Soccer, The Lou, Tasting with Trent, Bar K, Chef Jass, Tim Chrome Bar, Sanctioned, ColtReKicks, Noble, and many of our generous residents.
The funds raised will support Crisis Nursery’s mission to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing emergency intervention, respite care, and support to families in crisis.
For more information about LuxLiving and our community initiatives, please visit livinglux.co or contact Jessica Nelson / Shiloh Kirchhoff at jnelson@luxliving.co / shiloh@luxliving.co.
About LuxLiving
LuxLiving is a dynamic national real estate development team specializing in all phases of real estate, from development and brokerage to management and marketing. With roots on the West Coast and a strong presence in the Midwest, we are passionate about real estate and revitalization.
We aim to create distinct, vibrant communities that offer the best living experiences, whether through urban convenience or unique, industry-leading amenities. Our dedication to excellence drives us to outdo ourselves with each project, year after year.
Committed to giving back, LuxLiving is dedicated to making a positive impact through community initiatives and partnerships.
About Crisis Nursery
The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery is dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect by providing trauma-informed emergency intervention, 24-hour respite care, and support services to families in crisis. Its mission is to empower families to resolve crises and build resilience through culturally responsive care. The Nursery envisions a world where every child lives in a safe, loving home and strives to give children the best start in life while positively impacting communities. Supported by skilled staff, community leaders, donors, and corporate partners, the Crisis Nursery remains committed to keeping kids safe and building strong families as it enters its fourth decade. For more information, please visit crisisnurserykids.org
Jessica Nelson
LuxLiving
jnelson@luxliving.co
Recap of LuxLiving's Fundraiser for the Crisis Nursery St Louis. Video by Church Productions