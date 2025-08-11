Secretary Naig to Present the Clark Family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Polk County farm family will be honored during the 2025 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 8, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Clark Family of Polk County on Monday, Aug. 11, during a ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be held at the Blue Ribbon Bar & Eatery.

Mike and Cristen Clark, along with their children Halle and Barrett, farm outside of Runnells in Polk County. Their family-run operation, Clark Swine Technology, started in the 1990s. They specialize in producing high-quality purebred Duroc, Yorkshire, and Hampshire pigs, with genetics sought after by seedstock producers and youth livestock exhibitors nationwide. Mike oversees nutrition management and works in ag sales for CBS Bio Systems, providing innovative solutions to livestock producers throughout the Midwest.

The Clarks are also deeply involved in Slings Family Farms, a Heritage Farm in Jasper County founded in 1869. That multigenerational farming operation includes Cristen’s parents, Rodger and Ceil Slings, and her sister and brother-in-law, Tanna and Drew Weyers, parents of Kemper, Kendyl, Sonnie, and Emmett. The Slings raise corn, soybeans and cattle.

“The Clark family is a shining example of Iowa agriculture at its finest, blending a focus on innovation and productivity with a deep-rooted passion for heritage and tradition,” said Secretary Naig. “From Cristen’s powerful storytelling to their leadership in many community and agricultural organizations, the Clarks are cultivating a legacy of conservation, community, and care for their livestock. I am pleased to present this deserving family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

Conservation and animal welfare are cornerstones of the Clark family’s operation. Certified in Pork Quality Assurance (PQA) and Transport Quality Assurance (TQA), with Halle and Barrett certified in Youth for the Quality Care of Animals (YQCA), the family prioritizes high quality animal care. Since adopting no-till farming in 1993, they have reduced erosion and enhanced soil health, complemented by terraces and buffer strips to protect water quality and help hold soil in place.

Cristen is a nationally recognized advocate for agriculture, known for her ability to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers. Through her popular blog, Food & Swine, launched in 2014, she shares authentic stories of farm life, recipes, and insights into modern agriculture, reaching thousands of readers monthly. Through her large social media following and as a sought-after speaker, she engages urban and rural audiences alike by addressing misconceptions about farming practices with transparency and relatability. Cristen is also a contributing writer for Our Iowa magazine, where her articles offer an engaging glimpse into Iowa’s farm families, traditions, and the vital role of agriculture in the state’s economy.

Beyond the farm, Cristen serves on the Iowa Food and Family Project Advisory Team and the Iowa Pork Restaurant and Food Service Committee, driving efforts to connect consumers with agriculture. She volunteers with Bacon Buddies, an Iowa Pork initiative that connects 4-H and FFA exhibitors with Special Olympics athletes to foster inclusion through livestock exhibitions. As a 4-H Distinguished Alumna, Cristen mentors youth in agriculture, drawing from her own experiences to inspire future leaders. Through the FarmHer network, she empowers women in agriculture, contributing to a nationwide movement to highlight their roles in the industry. A celebrated cook and baker, Cristen has earned accolades by showcasing Iowa’s agricultural bounty through her delicious dishes.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership between the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF), The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 21st year, the award honors Iowa livestock farmers who go above and beyond in caring for their animals, protecting the environment, and serving their communities. The award is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.



