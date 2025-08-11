UM hosts nearly 40 camps and training courses in summer

MACAU, August 11 - This summer, the University of Macau (UM) hosted nearly 40 summer camps and training courses, covering fields such as smart cities, business administration, health sciences, artificial intelligence, chip design, language learning, and Macao culture. These camps and courses provided a learning and research platform for secondary and university students intending to study at UM, as well as researchers and language learners from around the world. They also deepened participants’ understanding of various fields and Macao, and broadened their horizons.

The summer camps were organised by the following units: Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Social Sciences, Institute of Collaborative Innovation, and Global Affairs Office. They attracted participants from prestigious universities around the world, including Purdue University (US), University of Ottawa (Canada), University of Bristol (UK), University of Barcelona (Spain), Australian National University, National University of Singapore, Hanyang University (South Korea), University of Malaya (Malaysia), Eduardo Mondlane University (Mozambique), Peking University, Tsinghua University, and The University of Hong Kong. The camps offered participants the opportunity to experience UM’s education model and academic offerings, expand their knowledge in various fields, and immerse themselves in Macao’s rich cultural heritage and unique blend of Chinese and Western cultures through visits to the Historic Centre of Macao.

The State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City hosted the 3rd SKL-IOTSC Summer Camp for Outstanding University Students. Through activities such as research experiences, academic lectures, and cultural visits, the camp provided an opportunity for outstanding students from leading universities in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and around the world to engage in academic exchange combining theory and practice. Participants also gained a deeper understanding of smart city research and development. In addition, the Institute of Applied Physics and Materials Engineering hosted the 2025 IAPME Summer Camp for Outstanding Mainland Students. The camp provided students from top universities in the Chinese mainland with opportunities for learning and exchange, and enabled them to learn about the research achievements of the institute and cutting-edge technologies in related fields.

Furthermore, the Centre for Continuing Education offered various training courses to several universities in the Chinese mainland, covering subjects such as medicine and health sciences, new quality productive forces, applied physics and materials, artificial intelligence, and art and design. These courses gave students and faculty members from mainland universities the opportunity to experience UM’s international learning environment, while promoting exchange and cooperation between UM and mainland universities and advancing talent cultivation.