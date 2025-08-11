Real Pro Auto Service Now Offers Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Service

Real Pro Auto Service now provides diagnostics, calibration, and repairs for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems to ensure safety and performance.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Pro Auto Service, serving Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, Michigan, has expanded its capabilities to include servicing and calibrating Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This enhancement enables the shop to meet the needs of modern vehicle owners whose safety systems depend on precise calibration and diagnostics.

Keeping Up with Evolving Vehicle Technology

ADAS features, such as lane departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance, and blind spot detection, rely on sophisticated sensors and cameras. Even minor repairs or windshield replacements can require system recalibration to ensure proper function. Real Pro Auto Service now offers diagnostics, calibration, and repairs for these systems, meeting manufacturer specifications and safety standards.

Message from the Owner

"Offering ADAS service ensures we can keep up with modern vehicle technology while keeping our customers safe on the road." – John Stewart, Owner

Enhancing Safety for Drivers

Accurate ADAS servicing not only ensures these safety features function correctly but also helps prevent accidents and maintain optimal vehicle performance. By adding this capability, Real Pro Auto Service continues its tradition of combining groundbreaking technology with a focus on customer trust and safety.

About Real Pro Auto Service

For more than 33 years, Real Pro Auto Service has been a trusted name in auto repair and maintenance throughout Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI. Their ASE-certified technicians handle everything from brake repair and engine diagnostics to advanced electronic systems. With customer-focused services like free shuttles, loaner cars, and same-day repairs, the shop remains committed to quality and integrity in every repair.

To schedule ADAS service or learn more, visit their Grand Rapids location at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, or call (616) 202-3963.

