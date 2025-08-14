PCMS Partners with Gain Life to Deliver AI-Driven Guidance and Monitoring for Insurance Claims

Strategic Partnership AI-enabled workflows - enhancing operational efficiencies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCMS , a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Gain Life , a leader in optimizing insurance workflows through configurable AI-enabled workflow automation solutions. This collaboration will integrate Gain Life’s solutions directly into PCMS’s cloud-based platform, Atlas, significantly enhancing operational efficiencies and claimant and insured experiences for their customers.This partnership addresses crucial needs within the insurance sector, including the increasing demand for intelligent automation to streamline complex processes and the necessity for more personalized, proactive communication with claimants and insureds. By integrating Gain Life’s innovative platform, PCMS will empower insurers to leverage cutting-edge AI to manage claims more effectively, reduce administrative burden, and improve overall customer satisfaction.Gain Life’s solutions are designed to proactively guide individuals through various insurance processes, identify potential delays, and suggest interventions for more efficient outcomes. These configurable AI-enabled workflows can significantly reduce the time claims professionals spend on administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on high-value customer support. Insurers leveraging Gain Life’s platform have reported substantial benefits, including significant claim cost savings and reductions in processing time, along with improved claimant and policyholder satisfaction.“Partnering with Gain Life aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative, outcome-driven solutions to our clients,” said Mark Goldman, CEO of PCMS. “Their configurable workflow technology— purpose-built to integrate alongside core platforms — adds a powerful layer of intelligence to our enterprise platform. Together, we’re equipping insurers with the tools to automate critical processes, optimize outcomes, and deliver more personalized experiences across the policy lifecycle. This collaboration reinforces PCMS’s commitment to pushing small to mid-sized carrier core solutions forward through smart, integrated technology.”“We are excited to partner with PCMS and integrate our AI-enabled workflow solutions into their cloud-based offerings,” said Sean Eldridge, Co-founder and CEO of Gain Life. “This partnership will provide PCMS’s existing and future clients with direct access to our proven technology, enabling them to enhance their operational capabilities, drive cost savings, and deliver superior experiences to their clients, claimants, and insureds.”This partnership enables insurance stakeholders a more streamlined and efficient claims process, reduced administrative costs, and improved customer experiences through intelligent automation.About PCMSPCMS is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the insurance industry, empowering carriers and MGAs with innovative technology to optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences. With a focus on delivering robust and scalable solutions, PCMS helps its clients navigate the complexities of the modern insurance landscape and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market. For more information, visit www.pcmstech.com Media Contact: Michael Desrochers at mdesrochers@pcmstech.comAbout Gain LifeGain Life's mission is to improve insurance by creating clarity and ease for customers while empowering professionals to deliver exceptional care. Our configurable no-code platform is purpose-built for insurance and seamlessly integrates with existing core systems and workflows to deliver measurable ROI through both operational efficiency and enhanced customer experiences. Emerging from Harvard University's Innovation Lab and backed by MassMutual, General Catalyst, and insurance industry veterans, we serve forward-thinking carriers, TPAs, and self-insured organizations. Learn more at www.gainlife.com Media Contact: Noah Bell at noah@gainlife.com

