TruCentive Launches Enhanced API to Power Fully Designed Incentive Delivery Experiences

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruCentive, the leading platform for digital incentive delivery, has announced a significant enhancement to its API, enabling software developers and organizations to integrate fully designed, customizable incentive experiences directly into their applications with just a few API calls.

Unlike traditional APIs that send a single gift card or payment, TruCentive’s enhanced API supports the delivery of a wide range of reward options—including gift cards, charitable donations, branded merchandise, swag, and direct payments. What sets this update apart is its ability to deliver not just incentives, but experiences. Developers can now trigger the delivery of curated incentive bundles with pre-designed landing pages, personalized messaging, email/SMS communication workflows, and post-claim follow-up—dramatically reducing development time and operational complexity.

“Our goal was to make it as simple as possible for our customers to deliver thoughtful, professional incentive experiences,” said Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive. “With this API enhancement, any application—from CRM platforms to research portals—can instantly offer a fully branded, personalized incentive journey with almost no engineering overhead.”

Capabilities include:

• Delivery of single or multiple incentive items

• Personalized recipient landing pages

• Email and/or SMS delivery with custom messages

• Automated reminders and post-claim follow-up messages

This level of flexibility makes TruCentive ideal for applications in clinical research, HR, customer engagement, and marketing automation, where the ability to deliver relevant and timely incentives can dramatically impact participation and satisfaction.

Alex Nguyen, Director of Participant Engagement at Ascero Research, shared his experience: “We integrated TruCentive’s API in under a week and were able to offer our study participants a personalized, seamless experience that included both payment and branded merchandise. It was a game changer for our retention efforts.”

Developers and organizations interested in learning more or accessing the API can visit: https://trucentive.com/gift-card-api/

About TruCentive

TruCentive empowers organizations to connect with employees, partners, customers, and research participants through personalized and innovative engagement campaigns. By seamlessly integrating the delivery of merchandise, gift cards, SWAG, and payments, companies enhance the impact of their programs while fostering stronger relationships. The TruCentive Incentive Automation Platform provides access to over 100,000 merchandise options, more than 10,000 gift cards globally, and over 85,000 local merchant options, along with versatile payment methods including Visa, AmEx, MasterCard, Deposit-to-Debit Card, PayPal, and Venmo. With integrations into leading marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive supports HR initiatives, demand generation, account-based marketing, customer appreciation, and research and clinical trial compensation programs, ensuring meaningful and effective engagement at every level.

