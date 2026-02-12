TruCentive Brings Real-Time Participation Alerts to Research, Marketing, and Sales Engagement Programs

Get instant notifications when participants engage with rewards and payments

Real-time visibility into recipient engagement for clinical trial operations, sales incentive, HR programs and marketing campaigns.

These new features represent our commitment to providing not just payment infrastructure, but actionable insights that drive measurable business outcomes.” — Lori Laub, CEO

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruCentive, a leading provider of digital incentive and payment solutions, today announced two powerful platform enhancements that give organizations unprecedented insight and control over their incentive programs. The new email notification system and API webhook functionality provide real-time alerts on recipient activity, enabling businesses to respond faster and make data-driven decisions across marketing, sales, clinical research, and human resources initiatives.

Enhanced Visibility Drives Better Outcomes

The dual release includes:

1. Automated Email Notifications – Organizations can now receive instant email alerts when recipients claim their rewards, payments, or incentives. This feature eliminates the need for manual tracking and provides immediate confirmation of successful engagement.

2. API Webhook Status Updates – TruCentive’s enhanced API now sends automatic webhooks that track payment status changes, including when incentives are viewed and claimed. This integration capability allows organizations to seamlessly connect incentive data with existing CRM, marketing automation, analytics, and payment platforms.

Cross-Functional Benefits

Clinical Trial Operations benefit from enhanced participant engagement tracking, with instant notifications when study participants claim their stipends or reimbursements—a critical capability for maintaining compliance documentation and participant satisfaction. Marketing Teams can now track campaign performance in real-time, measuring recipient engagement rates and optimizing promotional incentive strategies, track referral bonus claims based on claim velocity and viewing patterns.

Sales Organizations gain immediate visibility into commission and incentive claim rates, enabling faster reconciliation and improved forecasting while ensuring sales representatives receive their rewards without delay.

HR Departments can monitor employee engagement and reward program participation while maintaining detailed audit trails for compliance purposes.

Industry Validation

"Connecting TruCentive to our clinical trial management system was surprisingly easy," said Nicole Miller at Clinical Solutions. "But what really made a difference was moving away from our twice-a-day manual updates. Now, the moment a patient accepts their payment — whether that's a deposit to debit, prepaid Visa, an Amazon gift card, a check, whatever they choose, our system knows instantly."

Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive, emphasized the strategic importance of these enhancements: "In today's fast-paced business environment, our clients need real-time intelligence to make informed decisions, whether they're running a clinical trial, launching a marketing campaign, or managing a sales team. These new features represent our commitment to providing not just payment infrastructure, but actionable insights that drive measurable business outcomes. By combining instant notifications with flexible API integrations, we're empowering organizations to build more responsive, data-driven incentive programs that deliver better results."

Availability

Both features are now available to all TruCentive customers at no additional cost. Organizations interested in learning more about TruCentive’s platform capabilities can visit www.trucentive.com or contact sales@trucentive.com.

About TruCentive

TruCentive empowers organizations to connect with research participants, employees, partners, and customers through personalized and innovative engagement campaigns. By seamlessly integrating the delivery of gift cards, payments, merchandise, and SWAG, companies enhance the impact of their programs while fostering stronger relationships. The TruCentive Incentive Automation Platform offers access to over 100,000 merchandise options, more than 10,000 gift cards globally, and over 100,000 local merchant options. It also provides versatile payment methods, including Visa, AmEx, MasterCard, Deposit-to-Debit Card, PayPal, and Venmo. With integrations into leading marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive supports HR initiatives, demand generation, account-based marketing, customer appreciation, and research and clinical trial compensation programs, ensuring meaningful and effective engagement at every level. The platform is built with enterprise security in mind, aligning to SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA-ready de-identification, GDPR, WCAG 2.1 AA/VPAT, and PCI considerations.

