Lost Hiker Found in North Conway

August 11, 2025

North Conway, NH – On Saturday, August 9, 2025, shortly after 9:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was missing on the Black Cap Trail. The hiker was Alfred Perez, 83, of Ossipee, NH. Perez was part of a group of 20 hikers who were descending the trail. Once everyone arrived at the trailhead, they realized he was not with them. Several members of the hiking party began actively searching the area for him and placed a call to 911 for assistance.

A Conservation Officer responded and met the group members who were searching for Perez. It was determined that Perez had turned onto a series of mountain biking trails that intersect with the Black Cap Trail. Perez was carrying a phone and was able to call 911, which generated coordinates for his location. He was located a little over a mile from the Black Cap trailhead. Shortly before midnight, rescuers reached him and he hiked out with them. Perez arrived back at the trailhead shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 10.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

