Symple Lending Ranks No. 72 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Symple Lending is No. 72 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

When asked what it meant to be included on this list, Symple Lending CEO Houston Fraley said, “Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a powerful testament to the dedication, grit, and innovation of the entire Symple Lending team. We’re not just growing — we’re redefining what’s possible in financial services. This recognition fuels our mission to continue delivering smarter, more compassionate financial solutions to those who need them most.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,507%, and those companies added more than 52,805 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About Symple Lending

Symple Lending is a fast-growing fintech innovator dedicated to empowering individuals on their journey toward financial freedom through personalized financial solutions. In less than four years, the company has helped over 100,000 consumers with over $2.7 billion in financial products, take control of their finances with clarity and confidence. Recognized for both performance and culture, Symple Lending was named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2025 and is now proud to be included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. With a passionate team and a mission-driven approach, Symple Lending continues to redefine what’s possible in modern financial services.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

