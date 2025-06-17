Symple Lending Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

I firmly believe that company culture is the driving factor of our success. When you take care of your people, everything else follows—from innovation and growth to customer success.” — Houston Fraley

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symple Lending is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list, honoring companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.

This year’s list, featured on Inc.com, is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures–whether in-person or remote.

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. Symple Lending is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

Upon receiving the news of this accomplishment, Symple Lending CEO Houston Fraley stated, “At Symple Lending, our culture is built on trust, transparency, and tenacity. I firmly believe that company culture is the driving factor of our success. When you take care of your people, everything else follows—from innovation and growth to customer success. Being recognized as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces affirms what we’ve always known: our people are the heart of everything we do, and we’re stronger because we invest in them every day.”

Symple Lending is an innovative fintech company on a mission to make lending more human, made up of a team of experienced financial specialists who believe that behind every application is a person with a story, a goal, and a future worth investing in.

“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About Symple Lending

Symple Lending is dedicated to helping individuals achieve financial clarity through personal loans and consolidation solutions tailored to their unique needs. With a focus on transparency, simplicity, and customer service, Symple Lending supports borrowers on their path to financial stability. For more information, visit www.symplelending.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.