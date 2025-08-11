J French Drops Knockout Visual for 'Turn Me Up' ﻿with Dance Star Decoy And Clothing Line 'Umbrella'

J French new clothing line “Umbrella” is a shining moment of expression and it represents preparation and a continuous grind through the storm.

There’s so many rappers out here being something that they're not. The true human is hard to find. “Turn Me Up” isn’t just a song it’s a living piece of that philosophy.” — J French

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multifaceted artist J French just released the official video for his energetic single “ Turn Me Up ,” transforming what started as an unplanned track into a full-fledged celebration of hip hop dance and self-expression. Shot in Las Vegas inside a media day training facility owned by boxing manager Mario Serrano, the video is packed with legendary poppers like @plikplokpix @plikplokdance @overflow_uno @vegasvibing @globalvibingllc @djdoubleedgeand @overflow_uno, as well as rising talent Decoy, who’s making waves in TV commercials and dance circles alike. French, rocking Shoe Palace gear head to toe, stepped into the same ring where iconic fighters have trained, drawing a personal parallel between the discipline of boxing and the grind of making music. “Boxing is the ground level,” J French shared. “You gotta be able to put the gloves on and fight. I love what it takes to train for a fight—it’s the same self-discipline it takes for me to do an album.”For Decoy, the video presented a unique artistic challenge and a chance to experiment outside his usual lane. “The mindset going into this video performance was feeling the song out. I never heard it before, so that was a challenge. But that was really dope for me because I got to experience a different genre,” he explained. “I had people there to hype me up so it was actually perfect. It was powerful and personal at the same time. I liked the challenge. I'm blessed to be able to show my craft through the music.” French’s choice to gather both OG legends and fresh talent speaks to his vision of uniting generations and styles under one beat, keeping the spirit of real hip hop alive.Releasing this video on the cusp of his new clothing line, “ Umbrella ” by J French, is yet one more shining moment for this purveyor of expression. The umbrella represents preparation, and a continuous grind even through the storm. With a background rooted in martial arts, a father (Brother Num of Burning Spear) who inspired his creative path, and a history of blending motivational messaging with raw rap talent, J French’s journey has always been about authenticity. “There’s so many rappers out here being something that they're not,” he said. “The true human is hard to find, but it’s truly the most popular thing in the world.” “Turn Me Up” isn’t just a song—it’s a living piece of that philosophy, fusing the underground dance world with J French’s signature sound and reminding fans why he continues to rise without a plan B.

Turn Me Up

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.