Business Awards UK: Optical industry and Eyecare Awards 2025 Winners and Finalists Announced

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK announces the winners and finalists of the 2025 Optical Industry and Eyecare Awards , highlighting notable achievements and contributions across the optical sector. This year’s awards recognise organisations and professionals who have demonstrated commitment to high-quality care, service innovation, and positive impact within their communities.Business Awards UK 2025 Optical Industry and Eyecare Awards Winners- Newmedica - Excellence in Eye Care Services- Bellamy Eye Care - Best Family Business- Safarian and Simon Opticians - Client Satisfaction Award- Eyetech Opticians - Optical Business of the Year- Cooper & Thompson Opticians - Rising Star Award- Peep Club - Innovation in Eye Care- HAYDENSWAN Eyecare - Sustainability Award- Eden Eyecare - Independent Opticians of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2025 Optical Industry and Eyecare Awards Finalists- Safarian and Simon Opticians - Best Family Business- Turners Opticians - Excellence in Eye Care Services- HAYDENSWAN Eyecare - Innovation in Eye Care- Eden Eyecare - Optical Business of the Year- EDGE Eyewear - Sustainability Award- Safarian and Simon Opticians - Independent Opticians of the Year- HAYDENSWAN Eyecare - Rising Star Award- EDGE Eyewear - Client Satisfaction AwardCommitment to Standards and Innovation in Optical CareThe 2025 Optical Industry and Eyecare Awards showcase the diverse strengths of organisations operating within the sector. This year’s winners have demonstrated notable achievements in areas such as advanced treatment methods, patient-focused service delivery, and operational sustainability.Many entrants have integrated environmentally responsible practices, from recycling programmes to sustainable product sourcing, contributing to broader environmental goals while maintaining high standards of service.Technological development and innovative approaches to eye care remain a defining feature of the sector’s progress. From diagnostic advancements to improved patient experience, these initiatives are setting practical benchmarks for quality and efficiency across the industry.To learn more about the 2025 Optical Industry and Eyecare Awards and the work of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

