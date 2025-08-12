Space Age Closets Launches Locally Built Closet and Wall Bed Solution to Help Local Homeowners Maximize Space and Style

Space Age Closets & Custom Cabinetry Customized Murphy Wall Beds in Toronto Modern Custom Cabinets in Toronto & Surrounding Areas

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space Age Closets and Custom Cabinetry, a Toronto-based home storage company, has expanded its offering of custom closets and Murphy wall beds , designed for homeowners seeking smart, long-lasting solutions to make the most of their space. With over 30 years of experience, the company continues to lead the Greater Toronto Area in delivering stylish and functional storage built entirely with Canadian-made materials.This announcement addresses common residential storage challenges such as tight living spaces, underused guest rooms, and cluttered layouts. To solve these common issues, we offer customized systems that combine utility with design.“Our goal at Space Age Closets is to always push ourselves to improve internally and continually find ways to offer our clients the absolute best product and service possible,” said Harry Levinson, Sales Consultant at Space Age Closets.What Our New Offering DeliversCustom Closet Systems – Built-to-order designs that fit perfectly in bedrooms, walk-ins, hallways, and shared spaces.Murphy Wall Beds – Fold-down beds that free up floor space in multi-use rooms like offices or basements.In-House Craftsmanship – Full control of the process from consultation to installation, ensuring seamless service and quality results.Canadian Materials – All units are made locally, using Canadian-sourced woods and components.Adaptability – Designs built to evolve with client needs, from family life to downsizing or investment property upgrades.Early Feedback and What’s NextThe company's refined product line and service model have already contributed to a notable increase in in-home consultations across the Toronto area. Clients are drawn to the combination of efficient storage, space-saving design, and long-term home value.Following the strategic partnership with Irpinia Kitchens, Space Age Closets plans to expand its finish options and shorten turnaround times. In the coming year, the company will broaden its reach across Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Oakville, and surrounding GTA suburbs, while investing in showroom enhancements and digital planning tools.About Space Age Closets Space Age Closets & Custom Cabinetry is a Toronto-based storage solution provider specializing in custom closets, Murphy wall beds, and built-in cabinetry for homeowners in the Greater Toronto Area.Year Founded: 1982Mission: To design and install personalized storage systems that improve home function, organization, and valueIndustry Position: Local leader in fully managed closet and wall bed solutionsPrimary Offering: Custom closets and cabinetrySecondary Offering: Murphy beds and modular furniture for multipurpose spacesApproach: Canadian-built, in-house managed, tailored to the client

