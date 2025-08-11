Runway East opens Borough High Street with 53% occupancy

Borough High Street

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Runway East opens new stand-alone site on Borough High Street this month, launching with 53% occupancy and becoming London Bridge’s largest flexible workspace operator. This follows news that their first managed office on Wardour Street reached full occupancy within nine months of opening.The Borough High Street location is RWE’s second partnership with landlords Peer Group, following in the footsteps of repeat landlords Aberdeen, L&G, GPE and Soho Estates. The newly refurbished and expanded 12,000 sq ft site is within a five-minute walk of London Bridge“We’ve a stronghold in London Bridge - with three sites within a mile radius. It is our second managed office location, and our third repeat landlord expansion. 150 Borough High Street is already home to a diverse mix of established and emerging members, from a leading Political Consultancy to a tech scaleup,” shares Natasha Guerra, founder of Runway East.“Suffice to say, the last three years have been taxing - literally - in the UK, but I’m hugely optimistic about London’s future. We’re certainly moving in a more positive direction, and businesses are starting to feel this optimistic breeze. We’re looking at several new sites across the UK that we hope to announce later this year. Demand from global corporations for flexible workspaces has never been greater, as they look to adapt their workplace offerings and grow with new internal products and projects.” adds Natasha.“It’s great to work again with Runway East again at 150 Borough High Street, on our second partnership in SE1” remarks Jonathan Dean, Property Director at Peer Group. “It’s been a labour of love to add two floors and refurbish 150 Borough High Street - and to now see it ‘powered by Runway East’, delivering high quality, premium managed offices in the heart of London Bridge. ”.Runway East is a B Corp - certified flexible workspace provider, operational since 2014. Led by Natasha Guerra, it has now grown to 13 locations across London, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol and Bath. Businesses using their spaces include Deliveroo, Octopus Energy, and Shake Shack, among other household names.For more information visit: www.runwayea.st or email info@runwayea.st

