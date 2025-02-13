"HEIRLOOMS" PREMIERES TO RAISE AWARENESS OF SUICIDE BEREAVEMENT AND BREAK THE CYCLE OF GRIEF

The film illuminates the unspoken struggles of those who have lost loved ones to suicide, impacting 36,000 additional people a year.

UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The film, spearheaded by Will Castle who crowdfunded £20k to make the film, is about how those bereaved by suicide who carry the unwanted ‘Heirloom’, how grief is triggered by moments in time like parenthood or shared activities like going to the football. A reflection of his own experience, following his father’s suicide, the film aims to lift the lid of the dangerous cycle of grief and mental health struggles that survivors face, often in silence.Each year approximately 6,000 people die by suicide, and a conservative estimate of 36,000 people grieve as a consequence. 1 in 3 people bereaved by suicide will experience suicidal thoughts themselves, and 1 in 10 will attempt to take their own lives. Heirlooms exposes a painful cycle that is too often ignored.“The grief of losing someone to suicide is unlike any other,” said Will Castle, executive producer and creator of the film. “My father died 15 years ago, for years, I tried to ignore the pain but since becoming a father myself, I’ve found myself starting to confront the grief that I’ve built up and I’ve opened up about its impact. With supportive friends and family around me, I’ve been able to access the support I need, but it isn’t like that, for many, they suffer in silence. Our society doesn’t have the systems in place to adequately support those affected by suicide loss, and this needs to change. Heirlooms is a way to start that conversation and bring much-needed attention to this issue.”Alongside its emotional storytelling, Heirlooms brings attention to the crucial work of Suicide & Co ., a UK-based charity dedicated to providing therapy and long-term support to those who have lost loved ones to suicide. Suicide & Co. offers tailored care that helps survivors navigate their grief, both immediately after their loss and years down the line when the grief may resurface.“My own experience spurred me to set up Suicide & Co”, shares Amelia Wrighton, CEO of Suicide & Co., “When we were approached by Will and the team to be their charity partner, there was an unspoken understanding of the film and what it was trying to achieve. We exist to help unburden the heirloom of suicide, and provide the much needed support, advice and acceptance those left behind feel. In the tragedy of suicide, it’s so easy to concentrate on the pain of loss, but yet not give ourselves the same grace.”Produced by Sticker Studios, written by Luke Brookner, Eytan Smith, Alex Horlock. The film stars Harry Cadby, from Netflix’s Everything Now, Red Rose and Little Bone Lodge. It is also being promoted by West Ham United Football Club.For more information visit: www.suicideandco.org/

