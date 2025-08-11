Submit Release
President Cyril Cyril Ramaphosa offers condolences and solidarity to Government and people of Ghana

President Cyril Ramaphosa, has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, conveyed a message of condolences to H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, following a helicopter crash which claimed the lives of eight people, including Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Hon. Edward Omane Boamah, and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

President Ramaphosa said the thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the bereaved families of all the victims of the tragedy.

President Ramaphosa recalled that South Africa and Ghana share historical relations dating back to the days of the fights against colonialism and apartheid, adding that relations between the two countries have since grown exponentially over the years.

President Ramaphosa concluded by expressing solidarity with the Government and the people of Ghana as they mourn this tragic loss.

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

