Submit Release
News Search

There were 549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,948 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa receives briefing from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Russia-Ukraine peace process

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this afternoon, 8 August 2025, received a briefing from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peace process between Russia and Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation for South Africa's continued support in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict and affirmed Ukraine's commitment to securing a lasting peace with Russia.

President Ramaphosa welcomed the briefing and pledged South Africa's ongoing support to peace initiatives that will end the war and loss of lives and destruction to infrastructure.

The two leaders also affirmed their commitment to continue building mutually beneficial bilateral ties for the advancement of their respective economies and peoples.

Enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa receives briefing from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Russia-Ukraine peace process

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more