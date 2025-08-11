President Cyril Ramaphosa receives briefing from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Russia-Ukraine peace process

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this afternoon, 8 August 2025, received a briefing from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peace process between Russia and Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation for South Africa's continued support in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict and affirmed Ukraine's commitment to securing a lasting peace with Russia.

President Ramaphosa welcomed the briefing and pledged South Africa's ongoing support to peace initiatives that will end the war and loss of lives and destruction to infrastructure.

The two leaders also affirmed their commitment to continue building mutually beneficial bilateral ties for the advancement of their respective economies and peoples.

