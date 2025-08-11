Cityscape Global to showcase major opportunities following Saudi Arabia’s landmark Foreign Homeownership Law

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityscape Global 2025, the world’s most attended real estate event, will serve as the premier platform to explore the transformative impact of Saudi Arabia’s newly approved foreign homeownership law. The announcement, which opens designated zones across the Kingdom to foreign property ownership starting in 2026, marks a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia’s real estate development and global investment strategy.Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet, chaired by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, approved the new law governing property ownership by non-Saudis. The Saudi government’s decision to allow foreign ownership in designated zones is expected to catalyse a surge in international interest and investment. Cityscape Global is uniquely positioned to showcase these breakthrough opportunities. With last year’s event seeing a 37% increase in international participation, the 2025 edition is primed to deliver even greater impact.Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf, the organisers of the event, commented: “This is an historic moment for Saudi Arabia with exciting new changes that will pave the way for significant international investments into the Kingdom. We are excited to highlight the significance of these opportunities at this year’s Cityscape Global. The major event will bring together more than 172,000 participants across the whole real estate value chain - from developers and architects to institutional investors, technology providers, and policymakers. More than 70 international developers and over 20,000 international attendees were represented at last year’s show. Cityscape Global 2025 is set to attract institutional investors with access to over $5 trillion in capital.”Cityscape Global, will return to the Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham, Riyadh, from 17 - 20 November 2025. Held under the theme “The Future of Urban Living”, the event is sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) in partnership with the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), Vision 2030, the Housing Program. This year Cityscape Global will feature 450+ world-class exhibitors, 500 speakers, four conferences, and two VIP programmes for institutional investors and international developers.2025 will also see the co-location of ESTAAD, Saudi Arabia’s first platform dedicated to the entire international ecosystem behind stadiums, sports, and mega-event infrastructure.USA, China, India, UK, Italy, UAE, Qatar and Jordan make up just some of the international countries with real estate representation at this year’s Cityscape Global. Brands such as Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, Binghatti Properties, Johnson Controls, NAVER Cloud, Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), Hovnanian Real Estate, Jordan Gate for Real Estate, Commercial & Tourism Investment Co., Dongying Yiheng New Building Materials, JLL and Property Automate have also confirmed their attendance.In addition, renowned developers such as Qiddiya are exhibiting for the first time as Foundation Sponsor. Ajdan, Ajlan & Bros, Ajlan Riviera, Abyatona, AlDyar AlArabiya, Al Basateen, Al Majdiah, Al Othaim, Abdulrahman Saad AlRashed and Sons Co., Dar wa Emaar, Mohammed Al Habib, Mountain View, Osool, OSUS, Rafal, Retal, Rikaz, and Zood are committed Diamond Partners to Cityscape Global. They will showcase various innovative projects, which are shaping the future of real estate innovation.ENDSAbout Cityscape Global and TahalufCityscape Global is organised by Tahaluf, a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.Amid vast ongoing urban development across the Kingdom, Cityscape Global in Saudi Arabia provides architects, urban planning specialists, consultants, and representatives of investment agencies, economic agencies, and cities with abundant opportunities to discuss the most recent advancements in the MENA and global real estate industry.Cityscape Global also provides local, regional, and international businesses with a high-profile platform to showcase their projects and services to visitors from all over the world, while also forging new multinational collaborations.To learn more, visit: www.cityscapeglobal.com For media enquiries:Jess HomanSenior PR Manager, Cityscape GlobalJessica.Homan@informa.com

