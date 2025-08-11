Submit Release
Minister Buti Manamela briefs media on state of Post-School Education and Training sector, 12 Aug

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, will address the media regarding the current state of the Post-School Education and Training sector. During this briefing, Minister Manamela will also outline his short-term and long-term vision for the sector.

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend the briefing as per the following details:

Date:           Tuesday, 12 August 2025
Time:            10:00 am
Venue:         Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard   Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

To confirm attendance, please contact Ms Nonjabulo Zuma at 076 279 6239 or via email at Zuma.N@dhet.gov.za.

For any enquiries related to the briefing, please contact:

Mr Mandla Tshabalala 
Cell: 084 304 6239 
E-mail: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates
 

