Minister Gwede Mantashe announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from 5 November 2025

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 5th of November 2025.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g., shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from 67.16 US Dollars (USD) to 64.14 USD during the period under review. The decrease in the price of crude oil is due to oversupply because of increased global production as well as uncertainty caused by continued trade tensions which could affect economic growth and demand for crude oil.

The average international prices of petrol and diesel followed the decreasing trend of crude oil prices. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices (BFP) of petrol by 39.94 cents per litre (c/l) and diesel by 8.83 c/l. On the other hand, illuminating paraffin prices increased and resulted in a higher contribution to BFP by 10.96 c/l. The prices of Propane and Butane decreased during the period under review.

The Rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (USD), (from 17.49 to 17.29 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol by 10.60 c/l, diesel by 11.77 c/l and illuminating paraffin by 11.53 c/l, respectively.

The cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R3.74 billion for petrol and diesel at the end of September 2025. In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre (0.00 c/l) in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 5th of November 2025.

The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay will be R12 820.08 per metric ton and R32.90 per kilogram, respectively, effective from the 5th of November 2025.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for November 2025 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): Fifty-one cents per litre (51.00 c/l) decrease

Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): Fifty-one cents per litre (51.00 c/l) decrease

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): Twenty-one cents per litre (21.00 c/l) decrease

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): Nineteen cents per litre (19.00 c/l) decrease

Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): One cent per litre (1.00 c/l) decrease

SMNRP for IP: One cent per litre (1.00 c/l) decrease

Maximum retail price of LPGas: Sixty-one cents per kilogram (61.00 c/kg) decrease and seventy cents per kilogram (70.00 c/kg) decrease in the Western Cape

The fuel prices schedule for the different zones will be published on Tuesday, the 4th of November 2025.

