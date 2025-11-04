Health on media accreditation for G20 Ministers Meeting and Health Working Group
The Department of Health would like to inform members of the media who completed accreditation forms to attend and cover the G20 Health Ministers Meeting and Health Working Group proceedings to bring along their identity documents or valid passports for accreditation.
Media accreditation is open on-site from Tuesday, 04 November, and only confirmed media practitioners representing bona fide media organisations will be eligible for accreditation.
Details of the G20 Health Ministers Meeting and related events are as follows:
Dates:
4 – 5 November: G20 Health Working Group Meeting
6 – 7 November: G20 Health Ministers' Meeting
Venue: Protea Hotel Polokwane Ranch Resort, Limpopo, South Africa
Time: 9h00
For accreditation-related queries, please contact:
Tlou Tlhako
Cell: 071 382 7425
Enquiries:
Health Departmental Spokesperson
Mr Foster Mohale
Cell: 072 432 3792
E-mail: foster.mohale@health.gov.za
Media Liaison Officer for the Health Minister
Mr Sello Lediga
Cell: 082 353 9859
E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za
