Health on media accreditation for G20 Ministers Meeting and Health Working Group

The Department of Health would like to inform members of the media who completed accreditation forms to attend and cover the G20 Health Ministers Meeting and Health Working Group proceedings to bring along their identity documents or valid passports for accreditation.

Media accreditation is open on-site from Tuesday, 04 November, and only confirmed media practitioners representing bona fide media organisations will be eligible for accreditation.

Details of the G20 Health Ministers Meeting and related events are as follows:

Dates:

4 – 5 November: G20 Health Working Group Meeting

6 – 7 November: G20 Health Ministers' Meeting

Venue: Protea Hotel Polokwane Ranch Resort, Limpopo, South Africa

Time: 9h00

For accreditation-related queries, please contact:

Tlou Tlhako

Cell: 071 382 7425

Enquiries:

Health Departmental Spokesperson

Mr Foster Mohale

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Media Liaison Officer for the Health Minister

Mr Sello Lediga

Cell: 082 353 9859

E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

