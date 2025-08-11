Layers of Mountains by Yi-Lun Hsu Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Layers of Mountains

Yi-Lun Hsu's Innovative Interior Design Project Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced Yi-Lun Hsu 's innovative project, "Layers of Mountains," as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Hsu's work within the interior design industry, celebrating its creativity, functionality, and positive impact on the built environment.Hsu's "Layers of Mountains" design showcases the transformative potential of interior spaces, drawing inspiration from the natural landscape of Miaoli County, known as the "Mountain City." By translating the undulating mountains and flowing rivers into continuous, three-dimensional lines within the interior, Hsu creates a harmonious connection between the indoors and the surrounding environment. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in biophilic design and demonstrates the practical benefits of incorporating nature-inspired elements into interior spaces, such as improved well-being and enhanced aesthetic appeal.The award-winning design stands out for its unique features, including the use of earth-toned artistic paint illuminated by natural light to evoke the rugged essence of the natural landscape. The three-tiered ceiling design cleverly conceals technical elements, maximizing the clear height in the main living space. Hsu's adherence to the WELL Building Standardensures a sustainable coexistence between the environment and people through carefully selected materials, ventilation systems, and water purification.This recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as motivation for Yi-Lun Hsu and her team at Minature Interior Design Ltd. to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, inspiring future projects that prioritize ecological symbiosis, healthy architecture, and innovative spatial solutions. The "Layers of Mountains" project exemplifies the firm's commitment to creating harmonious relationships between humans and nature, and this award reinforces their position as a leading voice in the industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yi-Lun HsuMs. Hsu is the founder of Minature Interior Design Ltd. With her professional training on urban, architectural, and interior scales, she continues to prioritize ecology, regional culture, and the adaptive reuse of old buildings. Hsu's work has been recognized by prestigious awards such as the A' Design Award cementing her status as a leading designer in Taiwan, China.About Minature Interior Design Ltd."The harmonious relationship between human and nature" is the guiding concept behind Minature Interior Design Ltd.'s work. The firm excels at observing the surrounding environment and focusing on circulation planning, simplifying interior spaces and figures. Minature's projects showcase the flow of wind, the reflection of light and shadow, and the green connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, creating an atmosphere of cleanliness, simplicity, and natural freshness.About Minature Interior DesignMinature Interior Design Ltd. is an interior design and construction company covering urban, architectural, and indoor scales. The firm's focus on ecological symbiosis and healthy architecture continues to drive innovative thinking. "Minature" in Chinese represents users' experiences of tiny nature in daily life, inspiring them to discover the beauty of wild nature around the world. The company's team members come from diverse backgrounds in architecture, interior design, and landscape design, enabling a holistic approach to their projects.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainable design practices. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is a highly respected international juried design competition, open to entries from all countries and industries. Established in 2008, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. The competition welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional design capabilities. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interiorsawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.