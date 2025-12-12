Ya Man Liftlogy by Kimiyo Yamazaki and Chengshen Tan Wins Silver in A' Beauty and Cosmetics Industry Awards

Ya Man Liftlogy

Innovative Beauty Device Recognized for Excellence in Design and Functionality at Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of cosmetic product design, has announced Ya Man Liftlogy by Kimiyo Yamazaki and Chengshen Tan as the Silver winner in the Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Ya Man Liftlogy's innovative design and its potential impact on the cosmetic product industry.Ya Man Liftlogy's award-winning design aligns with current trends in the cosmetic product industry, emphasizing the importance of portability, multifunctionality, and effectiveness in enhancing skincare routines. By incorporating cutting-edge technologies and thoughtful design elements, Ya Man Liftlogy offers practical benefits to users, addressing their needs for convenience and efficacy in maintaining healthy, beautiful skin amidst busy lifestyles.The beauty device boasts a sophisticated exterior design, featuring a gentle metallic sheen and modular three-dimensional texture on its top surface. The middle section incorporates leather material, imparting a premium feel and anti-slip functionality while showcasing the elegantly imprinted "YAMAN" brand logo. The precise 3mm spacing between each metal module optimizes thermal efficiency and promotes even heat distribution across the face, with eye care modules on the sides and a broad facial care module at the center.This recognition from the A' Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design Award serves as a motivation for the Ya Man Liftlogy team to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the cosmetic product industry. By setting an example for integrating advanced technologies and thoughtful design, Ya Man Liftlogy inspires future developments that prioritize user experience, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.Team Members:Ya Man Liftlogy was designed by a talented team consisting of Kimiyo Yamazaki and Chengshen Tan, who led the project, along with contributions from Glo Medical (GD) Technology Co., Ltd., Yiwen Zhang, and Mingzi Sun.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ya-Man LtdYA-MAN, a pioneering brand in beauty appliances from Japan, was established in 1978 in Tokyo. The company holds 181 patents and 465 intellectual property rights. In 2009, YA-MAN was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (code 6630), becoming the first beauty appliance company in Japan to go public. YA-MAN's products deliver salon-quality results at the price of small home appliances, and the company is dedicated to developing a range of products including beauty devices, slimming equipment, and hair removal solutions.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit positive emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement, granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate the designer's expertise, talent, and creativity.About A' Design AwardThe A' Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding cosmetic product designs from a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, leading agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands in the cosmetics and personal care industry. This esteemed award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global visibility, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. By participating, designers and brands have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the cosmetics and personal care industry and inspire future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and organized across multiple industries. Its ultimate aim is to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that benefit society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://cosmeticproductawards.com

