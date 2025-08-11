Elivity Packaging by Angela Spindler Wins Bronze in A' Design Award Competition

Elivity

Innovative Supplement Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence in A' Design Award's Packaging Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of packaging design, has announced Elivity, a groundbreaking supplement packaging design by Angela Spindler , as the recipient of the Bronze A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity, functionality, and impact of Elivity within the competitive packaging industry.Elivity's innovative packaging design stands out for its ability to align with current trends and needs in the supplement market. By embodying a dynamic and vibrant approach to health and wellness, this design challenges conventional notions and offers a fresh perspective that resonates with modern consumers. The practical benefits of Elivity's packaging extend to users, the industry, and stakeholders, showcasing its utility and potential to drive positive change.What sets Elivity apart is its bold and impactful design, which departs from the traditional white aesthetic prevalent in the supplement category. The vibrant color scheme and graphic representations of cellular forms command attention and convey a sense of energy and vitality. The design system, rooted in cellular structures, reflects the product's core function of supporting cell longevity, creating a visual identity that is both precise and organic.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Angela Spindler and her team's commitment to excellence and innovation in packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and drive further exploration of cutting-edge design solutions that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and environmental responsibility. The award motivates the team to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the packaging industry.Elivity was designed by Angela Spindler, who served as the Designer and Creative Director for the project.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Elivity packaging design at:About Angela SpindlerAngela Spindler, the Principal Director of Depot, has demonstrated a lifelong passion for the unboxing experience. With over 38 years of design expertise across England, Germany, New Zealand, and Australia, she founded Depot in 2002 and has maintained a meticulous commitment to excellence. Angela holds a Master's Degree in design from the College of Fine Art, Sydney, and has served as a guest lecturer and packaging design moderator. As a Jury Member for the A'Design Awards and the recipient of the Designer of the Year award from the International Association of Designers, Angela Spindler continues to make significant contributions to the design industry.About DepotDepot is a full-service creative agency based in Sydney, specializing in crafting beautifully designed branding and packaging solutions for visionary brands and start-ups with a focus on health, wellness, and sustainability. By combining decades of design experience with a commitment to environmentally responsible solutions, Depot creates packaging that is both successful and sustainable. The agency's philosophy of "Creative Skill + Conscious Will" guides their approach to maximizing materials, designing away from waste, and helping brands transition to a regenerative, circular model.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, functionality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution and thoughtful development, showcasing the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that the awarded designs meet high standards of innovation, sustainability, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, and technical excellence in the Packaging Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Now in its 17th year, the competition welcomes entries from all countries and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. By celebrating remarkable achievements and driving inspiration, the A' Design Award contributes to the advancement of design principles and fosters a cycle of continuous improvement.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

