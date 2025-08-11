JAECOO J5 Makes Explosive Middle East Debut in Riyadh, with UAE Launch Scheduled for August 13

The JAECOO 5 introduces a bold new vision for the light off-road SUV segment With the Riyadh launch, OMODA&JAECOO is actively strengthening its regional footprint

The brand’s entry into the region is anchored by a unique blend of urban sophistication, outdoor capability, and intelligent lifestyle design

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold regional rollout, OMODA&JAECOO officially unveiled its all-new light off-road SUV, the JAECOO J5 , at a high-energy launch event — JAECOO DAY — in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on August 9.The Riyadh launch marked the beginning of a coordinated multi-country debut across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. The brand’s entry into the region is anchored by a unique blend of urban sophistication, outdoor capability, and intelligent lifestyle design.The UAE launch will follow closely, with an exclusive event scheduled on August 13 at the JAECOO showroom in Dubai, offering media, partners, and customers a first-hand look at the JAECOO J5’s regional edition tailored specifically for the Emirates.A Star-Studded Launch in RiyadhHeld under the theme “GO DISCOVER”, the Riyadh event drew regional media attention and automotive enthusiasts, with a surprise appearance by Bader Alshuaibi — acclaimed singer and theatre director — who was revealed as JAECOO’s regional brand ambassador.In addition to unveiling the JAECOO J5, the brand showcased its broader model range, including the JAECOO J8, and introduced the region to its Super Hybrid System (SHS) — reflecting JAECOO’s ambition to deliver intelligent, eco-conscious driving experiences to the Middle East.UAE Edition: Designed for Urban ExplorersThe upcoming Dubai launch will highlight a UAE-customized edition of the JAECOO J5, offering configurations that reflect the local driving environment, climate, and consumer preferences. Combining cutting-edge technology with refined design, the UAE edition builds on the model’s global DNA while delivering features tailored to the needs of urban professionals, young families, and weekend adventurers in the Emirates.The JAECOO J5’s balance of on-road comfort and light off-road capability makes it an ideal match for the UAE’s urban landscape, coastal roads, and desert outskirts, offering both elegance and versatility in one stylish package.JAECOO J5: Redefining the Light Off-Road SUVThe JAECOO J5 introduces a bold new vision for the light off-road SUV segment. Key features include 540° panoramic camera for confident manoeuvring, three intelligent ARDIS driving modes, independent suspension system for enhanced stability, Lifestyle-centric features including Karaoke Mode, and rooftop camping setup.With its Human·Vehicle·Life design philosophy, JAECOO J5 is engineered to deliver smart, enjoyable, and adaptive mobility for today’s evolving lifestyles.Technology Spotlight: Super Hybrid System (SHS)A dedicated zone at the Riyadh event introduced the SHS Super Hybrid System, built on three core components - 5th-generation 1.5TDGI engine, continuously variable DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission), and High-performance battery system.This advanced powertrain will eventually support the brand’s regional NEV strategy, offering greater fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and an intuitive driving experience for environmentally conscious consumers in the UAE and beyond.The Road AheadWith the Riyadh launch setting the stage, and the Dubai event on August 13 ready to showcase the UAE-specific offering, OMODA&JAECOO is actively strengthening its regional footprint. Backed by strong global momentum — including a place in the 2025 Fortune Global 500 and over 5 million cumulative exports — the brand is set to become a leading name in the intelligent SUV and super hybrid segment across the Middle East.As JAECOO redefines SUV ownership for modern drivers, its debut in the UAE offers a compelling new option for those ready to "Go Discover."(ENDS)

