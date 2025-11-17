OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit in China concludes co-creation for a smarter, greener future

OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit concluded on a high note in Wuhu (China).

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit concluded on a high note in Wuhu (China), uniting users, partners, and media representatives from nearly 100 countries — including delegates from the Middle East and the UAE — to celebrate the brand’s latest advancements in intelligent mobility, green technology, and sustainable innovation.Themed “Co-Creation for a Smarter, Greener Future,” the global summit underscored OMODA&JAECOO’s mission to redefine future mobility in alignment with global sustainability efforts and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision.OMODA DAY: Global Premiere of OMODA O4 ULTRAAt the highlight event — OMODA DAY — the brand unveiled its all-new global model, the OMODA O4 ULTRA, designed to meet the expectations of a new generation of drivers who value both performance and intelligence. The futuristic crossover blends avant-garde design with next-level digital connectivity, continuing OMODA&JAECOO’s momentum as a trendsetter in intelligent mobility.Attendees also experienced the OMODA O4 Experience Showcase, offering an immersive glimpse into the future of smart driving and digital interactivity.Driving Innovation: OMODA O7 Test Drives and Hybrid Endurance ChallengeParticipants had the opportunity to test-drive the OMODA O7, featuring advanced functions such as ‘APA Automatic Parking’ and ‘RPA Remote Parking’, which earned praise for their precision and convenience — key features for UAE drivers who navigate diverse urban and desert environments.The Hybrid Marathon Challenge, covering a 600 km endurance route through scenic China, demonstrated the exceptional range, reliability, and fuel efficiency of OMODA&JAECOO’s hybrid models — including the OMODA 5 SHS-H, JAECOO 5 SHS-H, and OMODA 7 SHS-P — reinforcing their suitability for long drives under varying road and climate conditions, much like those in the Gulf region.Technology for Good: Global Partnership with UNICEFReflecting its commitment to responsible innovation, OMODA&JAECOO’s parent company renewed its three-year global partnership with UNICEF, pledging US$6 million to support education initiatives in underprivileged communities. This partnership aligns with the brand’s sustainability pillars — Green Mobility, Environmental Protection, and Educational Equality — values that resonate deeply with the UAE’s focus on social responsibility and sustainable development.AIMOGA Makes Global Debut: The Future of Intelligent MobilityThe summit also marked the ‘live debut of AIMOGA’, the brand’s intelligent AI assistant that combines emotional interaction, voice recognition, and deep learning. AIMOGA embodies the ‘Automobile + Robotics’ vision of OMODA&JAECOO, paving the way for future robotic innovations that extend beyond mobility — including AI-driven assistants, robotic pets, and educational bots.By integrating automotive and robotics technologies, OMODA&JAECOO aim to build an open global innovation ecosystem that supports smarter lifestyles — an ambition perfectly aligned with the UAE’s leadership in smart city transformation and AI integration.Global Collaboration: Stories of Co-CreationDuring the ‘International Tech Night’, global users and creators shared personal stories about how OMODA&JAECOO vehicles enhance their lives. From hybrid commuting to outdoor adventures, their experiences reflected the brand’s core philosophy of “Co-Create · Co-Move · Co-Future.Driving the Future Together in the UAEThe 2025 OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit not only highlighted ground-breaking technologies but also reinforced the brand’s vision to collaborate with global users — including the growing UAE community of smart mobility enthusiasts.The highly anticipated JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is expected to launch by the end of this year, while the OMODA C7 and OMODA C7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) are scheduled to debut in the UAE in January 2026.At the global level, Chery International simultaneously launched a series of dynamic, user-focused initiatives across its sub-brands — Chery, Exceed, OMODA&JAECOO, Lepas, and iCAR — reinforcing its strategy of co-creation and user-driven innovation. These activities further emphasize the brand’s vision of building an engaging, intelligent, and inclusive mobility ecosystem for customers worldwide.Further strengthening its presence in the UAE, OMODA&JAECOO launched the JAECOO J5 in September 2025 and the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) in October 2025, marking two major additions to its expanding product line-up in the region. The brand also opened three new showrooms across key UAE locations in October, bringing its total to six showrooms nationwide.OMODA&JAECOO remains committed to advancing sustainability, innovation, and user-driven experiences, contributing to the UAE’s vision for a smarter, cleaner, and more connected mobility future.

