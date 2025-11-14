OMODA&JAECOO Celebrates 2,000 Car Sales Milestone in UAE with Exclusive One-Day Best Offer of the Year

OMODA&JAECOO has achieved an impressive milestone of 2,000 car sales in the UAE. OMODA&JAECOO UAE announces one-day exclusive offers at all showrooms across the UAE on November 16.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMODA&JAECOO , the innovative global automotive brand, has achieved an impressive milestone of 2,000 car sales in the UAE, less than a year after its official launch in February 2025.To celebrate this achievement, the brand is introducing an exclusive one-day surprise offer — the best deal of the year — available at all six showroom locations across the UAE on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Customers can expect a surprising and highly attractive deal revealed only when they visit any OMODA&JAECOO showroom on the day.Further reinforcing its global momentum, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO recently secured the 233rd position on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list, while also surpassing 5 million vehicle exports worldwide. This remarkable ‘Dual 500’ achievement underscores the group’s rapid international growth and enduring commitment to innovation and excellence in the global automotive industry.Adding to its growing visibility in the region, OMODA&JAECOO made a powerful debut at Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest travel hubs, where large-scale billboard campaigns for the upcoming JAECOO J8 SHS and OMODA C7 have been running since June 2025. The campaign, which dominates key display areas across the airport, has effectively captured the attention of millions of travelers, showcasing the brand’s bold design aesthetics, advanced hybrid technology, and global strength. This high-profile presence not only marks a significant step in OMODA&JAECOO’s international expansion but also builds anticipation for the soon-to-launch JAECOO J8 SHS and OMODA C7 in the UAE.Since its debut, OMODA&JAECOO has rapidly expanded its footprint across the Emirates, bringing together cutting-edge design, intelligent mobility, and sustainable performance. Reaching the 2,000-car milestone reflects the brand’s deep connection with UAE drivers who value sophistication, innovation, and driving excitement.“We are incredibly proud of what OMODA&JAECOO has accomplished in such a short time,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International. “This milestone is a testament to the confidence and enthusiasm of our UAE customers. We look forward to celebrating this achievement with them through a special offer that truly rewards their support.”Customers are invited to visit any of OMODA&JAECOO’s showrooms located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday, November 16, to experience the brand’s award-winning line-up and discover the exclusive surprise offer available for one day only.

