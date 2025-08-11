Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen James A. Rhodes State College Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

James A. Rhodes State College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Village of Glouster

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Auglaize New Knoxville Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Champaign Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Rush Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Harrison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Community Improvement Corporation of Champaign County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Clermont Clermont County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Crawford Crawford County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit City of Brook Park

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Darke Osgood Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Delaware City of Powell

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Liberty Community Infrastructure Financing Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Erie Village of Berlin Heights

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Fairfield Community Improvement Corporation of Baltimore Area

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Franklin Reliant Home Healthcare Service LLC

11/27/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

City of Gahanna

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Fulton Fulton County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit Wauseon Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Evergreen Community Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Springfield Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Huron Wakeman Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Jackson Jackson City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Knox Centerburg Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lake City of Mentor Ohio Lake County Communities Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lake Metroparks

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Oberlin Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Medina Montville Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Miami Miami County Public Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Thorn Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hopewell Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Portage Portage County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 1/1/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Richland Richland County Growth Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Scioto Scioto County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Jay Hash, LLC dba HopeSource

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Shelby Russia Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Union North Union Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wayne Wooster Growth Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Village of Montpelier

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Williams County District Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wood Webster Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Wyandot Village of Wharton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit

