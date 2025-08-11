Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen James A. Rhodes State College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
James A. Rhodes State College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Glouster
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize New Knoxville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Champaign Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Rush Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Champaign County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Clermont Clermont County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Crawford Crawford County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
City of Brook Park
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Darke Osgood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Delaware City of Powell
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Liberty Community Infrastructure Financing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Erie Village of Berlin Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fairfield Community Improvement Corporation of Baltimore Area
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Franklin Reliant Home Healthcare Service LLC
11/27/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
City of Gahanna
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Fulton Fulton County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Wauseon Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Evergreen Community Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Springfield Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Huron Wakeman Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jackson Jackson City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Knox Centerburg Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Lake City of Mentor Ohio Lake County Communities Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Lake Metroparks
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Oberlin Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Medina Montville Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Miami Miami County Public Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Thorn Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hopewell Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Portage Portage County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 1/1/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Richland Richland County Growth Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Scioto Scioto County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Jay Hash, LLC dba HopeSource
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Shelby Russia Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Union North Union Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Wayne Wooster Growth Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Village of Montpelier
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Williams County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Wood Webster Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wyandot Village of Wharton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

