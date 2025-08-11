Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|James A. Rhodes State College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|James A. Rhodes State College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Athens
|Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of Glouster
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize
|New Knoxville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Champaign
|Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Rush Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Champaign County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Clermont
|Clermont County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Crawford
|Crawford County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|City of Brook Park
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Compliance Examination
|Darke
|Osgood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|City of Powell
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Liberty Community Infrastructure Financing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|Village of Berlin Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fairfield
|Community Improvement Corporation of Baltimore Area
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Reliant Home Healthcare Service LLC
11/27/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|City of Gahanna
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Compliance Examination
|Fulton
|Fulton County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wauseon Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Evergreen Community Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Springfield Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Compliance Examination
|Huron
|Wakeman Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jackson
|Jackson City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Centerburg Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Lake
|City of Mentor Ohio Lake County Communities Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Lake Metroparks
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Oberlin Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Medina
|Montville Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Miami
|Miami County Public Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Thorn Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hopewell Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Portage County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 1/1/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Richland
|Richland County Growth Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Scioto
|Scioto County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Jay Hash, LLC dba HopeSource
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Shelby
|Russia Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Union
|North Union Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Wooster Growth Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Village of Montpelier
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Williams County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Webster Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wyandot
|Village of Wharton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
Legal Disclaimer:
