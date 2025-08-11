Light Bulb Surplus and Vickerman Partner to Offer Largest Selection of High-Quality Christmas Items Nationwide

Over 16,000 Items to help celebrate the Holidays

Light Bulb Surplus and Vickerman Partner to Offer 16,000+ High-Quality Christmas Items Nationwide

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Light Bulb Surplus, a leading provider of specialty lighting and holiday décor based in Sanford, Florida, has announced a new partnership with Vickerman, a premier manufacturer of artificial Christmas trees and seasonal decorations. Together, the two companies now offer one of the nation’s largest assortments of high-quality Christmas items—boasting more than 16,000 products—available for immediate shipment to retailers and customers across the United States.

This strategic collaboration positions Light Bulb Surplus as a one-stop shop for both commercial and residential clients seeking the most extensive array of Vickerman Christmas trees, ornaments, holiday lighting, and decorative accessories. The partnership significantly expands product availability for retail stores, designers, municipalities, and holiday enthusiasts who demand premium quality and variety.

Vickerman’s renowned artificial Christmas trees, along with exclusive ornament collections, indoor and outdoor Christmas bulbs, wreaths, garlands, and unique holiday décor, are now accessible through Light Bulb Surplus’s website at www.lightbulbsurplus.com. With streamlined online ordering, dedicated customer support, and fast nationwide shipping, Light Bulb Surplus and Vickerman aim to transform the holiday shopping experience for retailers and consumers alike.

“Our goal is to provide unmatched selection and service to everyone preparing for the holiday season,” said Mark Hudson, CEO of Light Bulb Surplus. “By teaming up with Vickerman, we can deliver the highest quality Christmas trees, Vickerman ornaments, and décor to retail partners and families with the lowest costs to every corner of the country.”

About Light Bulb Surplus:

Headquartered in Sanford, FL, Light Bulb Surplus is a trusted supplier of lighting products and seasonal décor for commercial and residential markets nationwide. Now featuring Vickerman’s renowned holiday collections, the company serves customers in retail, hospitality, and public spaces. For the full product selection, visit www.lightbulbsurplus.com.

