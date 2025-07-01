LightBulbSurplus.com Partners with Bulbrite to Offer Industry’s Most Extensive Line of Decorative LED and Vintage Bulbs

Bulbrite Decorative Bulbs Dim from Warm to Amber Color

Bulbrite decorative LED and vintage bulbs now available for fast nationwide drop shipping direct from multiple Bulbrite warehouses via LightBulbSurplus.com.

Now customers can easily buy Bulbrite bulbs for any project and have them shipped quickly, thanks to our expanded partnership and nationwide drop shipping.” — Mark Hudson

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LightBulbSurplus.com, a leading online retailer of replacement lighting and specialty bulbs, has announced a new partnership with Bulbrite, one of the lighting industry’s most trusted brands. This collaboration provides customers with the most extensive selection of decorative LED bulbs and vintage filament bulbs available online—including Edison styles, globe bulbs, string lights, chandeliers, and unique designer lamps.

With this partnership, LightBulbSurplus.com now offers hundreds of Bulbrite decorative LED and vintage bulbs in a wide variety of shapes, finishes, and color temperatures. These bulbs are perfect for restaurants, hotels, retail spaces, homes, and any space where lighting makes a statement.

To ensure fast and efficient delivery nationwide, all Bulbrite products are available to drop ship directly from multiple Bulbrite warehouses across the United States. This streamlined logistics network allows customers to receive their decorative and vintage bulbs quickly, no matter where they’re located.

“Teaming up with Bulbrite enables us to provide the best selection of decorative LED and vintage bulbs for every customer and every application,” said Mark Hudson, CEO of LightBulbSurplus.com. “With fast drop shipping from Bulbrite warehouses and our signature expert support, we make it easy for our customers to find the perfect lighting solution—delivered right to their door. Customers can now buy Bulbrite bulbs—including decorative LED and vintage styles—for fast drop shipping nationwide from LightBulbSurplus.com.”

LightBulbSurplus.com will offer Bulbrite’s full range of decorative and vintage LED bulbs, from classic amber-glass Edison bulbs and globe shapes to innovative color-changing string lights. All products are available for immediate shipment or convenient drop shipping through the company’s nationwide fulfillment network.

About LightBulbSurplus.com

LightBulbSurplus.com is a leading online supplier of replacement light globes, decorative bulbs, vintage bulbs, photocell sensors, and specialty lighting components for commercial, industrial, and residential use. With fast shipping, expert customer service, and a commitment to quality and value, LightBulbSurplus.com is the trusted source for lighting nationwide.

About Bulbrite

Bulbrite is a respected manufacturer of innovative, high-quality light bulbs and decorative lighting solutions, serving customers throughout North America with a focus on design, energy efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

