Registration Opens for TSN Dallas RV & Boat Storage Workshop, Sept. 26

Lasso all you need to know to become a developing, investing and operating pro

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toy Storage Nation, the No. 1 resource for learning how to profit in RV and boat storage , has opened registration for the TSN Dallas RV & Boat Storage Workshop, Sept. 26, 2025.This intensive one-day event covers all angles of entering and succeeding in this soaring storage niche – giving RV and boat storage developers, owners, operators and investors the tools they need to succeed, whether they’re gearing up to build their first facility or scaling a regional empire.Research indicates that more than five times the current supply is needed to fill a huge void in professional storage of RVs, boats, campers, classic cars, ATVs and other oversized outdoor-rec vehicles. This opportunity grows as consumers continue purchasing RVs and boats at the same time increasing numbers of HOAs nationwide are restricting homeowners and renters from storing them in backyards and driveways.“All data indicates that RV and boat storage is where self-storage was 25 to 30 years ago,” says Toy Storage Nation Founder Troy Bix, one of the most widely recognized, experienced and respected industry pioneers. “That means there’s a lot of opportunities for entrepreneurs to profit in toy storage just like they have in self-storage, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry.”TSN Workshop attendees are guided through every step of the development , management and investing process:• Feasibility and market demand,• Development and entitlement,• Design and construction,• Financing and funding models,• Operational technology,• Truck parking and commercial storage, and• Marketing/revenue strategies.“The TSN RV & Boat Storage Workshops are designed specifically to showcase the most important considerations for fast-tracking success in this ‘under-the-radar’ storage niche that is quickly becoming an investing sweetheart,” says TSN President Amy Bix. “Experts with valuable hands-on experience help attendees identify where to build and how to design the most suitable site to maximize their investments.”The jam-packed day includes in-depth presentations, a guided tour of a local Class A facility and plenty of time to get educated answers to questions. Registration is limited to ensure attendees receive a personalized approach to learning all aspects of RV and boat storage. For more details and to register before seats sell out, visit: https://toystoragenation.com/dallas-workshop/ or toystoragenation.com

