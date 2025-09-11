Antonella Attorre Expands Global Luxury Influence with High-End Collaborations Across Europe and Asia

Antonella Attorre enjoying Shangri la Hong Kông

Italian-born luxury influencer and PR strategist continues to redefine high-end branding while partnering with elite destinations worldwide.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International luxury influencer and entrepreneur Antonella Attorre , co-founder of 10X Experts Agency and Haute Traveling Media Group, is elevating her global presence with high-profile collaborations across Europe and Asia. Her platforms inspire over 1 million followers worldwide, reaching a discerning audience of business leaders, CEOs, and high-net-worth individuals.In recent months, Attorre has showcased luxury properties in Tuscany and Veneto, Italy, followed by exclusive travel campaigns in Thailand. Her itinerary continues with upcoming collaborations in Hong Kong and Tokyo, where she will highlight the region’s most prestigious hotels, fine dining venues, and cultural experiences."Luxury is more than a product—it’s the story, the emotion, and the experience you create around it," says Attorre. "My goal is to help brands craft that narrative in a way that resonates on a global scale."Beyond her travel collaborations, Attorre leads 10X Experts Agency, a Dubai-based PR firm specializing in premium brand positioning and global media authority. Her upcoming book, The Influence Code, will offer entrepreneurs insights into the psychology of prestige, luxury branding, and influence strategy.About Antonella AttorreAntonella Attorre is a Dubai-based luxury travel and lifestyle influencer, entrepreneur, and PR strategist. As co-founder of 10X Experts Agency and Haute Traveling Media Group, she partners with elite brands to amplify their influence and prestige across the UAE, USA, Italy, Spain, and the UK.Media Contact:10X Experts Agencycollab@antonellaattorre.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.