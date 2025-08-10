Managing Domains with Hosted.com Control Panel’s Enhanced Tools and Features

Hosted.com Integrates a User-friendly Domain Name Management Dashboard Making it Simple to Register your $5.17 .com Domain Name Hosted.com offers a web-based control panel with centralized tools for domain name management Making Domain Management Easy, Hosted.com offers Advanced Tools and Features to Centralize Email, DNS, and Security Settings

CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com, a leading provider of Domain Registration and Web Hosting solutions, has enhanced its Client Portal dashboard, designed to simplify the registration and management of domain names even further. The platform offers customers a comprehensive suite of tools accessible through their user-friendly control panel.The domain management panel enables users to register and manage web addresses with greater ease, covering the essentials of setup, configuration, and ongoing renewal. Alongside registrations, the interface supports addon domains, subdomains, custom email accounts, redirects, DNS record editing, auto-renewals, and DNSSEC capabilities, all integrated into a centralized dashboard.Client Portal OverviewThe Hosted.com Client Portal emphasizes ease of use, allowing users to view all domain-related activities at a glance. This includes registration and renewal dates, DNS settings, email configurations, and associated services such as Web Hosting and SSL certificates.The system provides real-time status updates and prompts for settings that may require attention. Clear visual indicators help customers quickly identify which domains require attention, whether for DNS updates, pending renewals, or configuration changes. Built-in support options are available directly within the panel to assist where needed.The control panel is available to all Hosted.com customers who register a domain name , providing instant access to management tools.The dashboard is completely browser-based, with intuitive navigation, ensuring clients can manage their domain assets from any location with an internet connection. It does not require installation or advanced technical knowledge to navigate and use.“Hosted.com’s goal is to streamline domain registration and management,” said Wayne Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Hosted.com. “By combining essential tools like DNS management, email setup, and security features such as DNSSEC into one control panel, we help our customers handle day-to-day domain admin both easily and professionally.”The control panel's core features include:Addon DomainsClients can register and manage multiple domains with different extensions, like .com or .us, from a single account, making it easy to operate multiple websites or brands. This feature is especially useful for web developers or businesses with multiple services and landing pages requiring separate domains without needing additional hosting accounts.SubdomainsSubdomains enable users to organize their websites into specific sections, such as “blog.example.com” or “store.example.com”. This is ideal for separating content types while maintaining brand consistency and a positive user experience.Redirect ManagementUsers can configure domain or page-level redirects to ensure site traffic is directed to the right pages. This includes permanent (301) and temporary (302) redirects, which are especially important for search engine rankings, rebranding, or moving content to new URLs.DNS Record EditingReal-time editing of DNS records, including A, MX, CNAME, and others, enables seamless integration with third-party services, email platforms, and verification protocols. Making these changes ensures high availability through propagation monitoring.Auto-RenewalDomains can be set to renew automatically, reducing the risk of unintentional expiration. Auto-renewal ensures business continuity while making sure customers maintain ownership of their web addresses, preventing service disruptions and cybersquatting.DNSSEC (Domain Name System Security Extensions)DNSSEC adds a layer of security to DNS queries by using cryptographic validation, which helps protect against man-in-the-middle attacks and DNS spoofing. By verifying responses, DNSSEC enhances the integrity of internet browsing and secures user information.Domain LockTo further improve security, Domain Lock limits a domain's transfer status by locking it at the registrar level. This helps stop unauthorized or malicious parties from transferring the domain without the owner's consent. It also lowers the risk of errors or accidental changes that could jeopardize access or ownership.Email Address ManagementIntegrated email management tools help customers create and setup custom email addresses linked to any registered domain . Businesses benefit from using domain-branded email addresses (e.g., name@yourcompany.com), which enhances professionalism and trust with clients and partners.About Hosted.comHosted.com is a Domain Registration, Web, and WordPress Hosting services provider committed to delivering reliable, user-friendly tools for businesses of all sizes with an emphasis on reliability, performance, and security.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted.com, brings over 25 years of domain and hosting expertise, leading the company to simplify registration and hosting for SMEs, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses of all sizes.

