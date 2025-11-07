Daniel J. Regan Mobilizes Senior Advocates for Justice in Statewide Dialogue on Recovery, Policy, and Community Healing

Healing, Policy, and the Power of Elders: Daniel J. Regan Inspires Hundreds Through a Community-Focused Forum in Hightstown

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a compelling gathering that drew several hundred senior community members, nationally recognized mental-health advocate and author Daniel J. Regan delivered a thought provoking program at Senior Advocates for Justice. The event spotlighted themes of dignity, long-term recovery, and public policy innovation inspired by Regan’s acclaimed memoir, Healing Us.The program opened with author reflections in which Regan shared lessons from his personal journey and the founding of a peer-driven model of recovery. He then read two carefully selected chapters, inviting the audience into an intimate narrative of struggle, resilience, and transformation.A moderated Q&A followed, during which attendees engaged the author on critical questions of access, lived experience, and the barriers seniors face when supporting family members confronting mental health or substance use challenges.In a distinctive policy segment, Regan introduced highlights from the New Jersey Coalition of Treatment Providers (NJCTP) Technical Report, outlining opportunities to strengthen statewide recovery infrastructure, expand long-term peer support, and promote equity in care delivery. He emphasized that safe, connected communities require public systems designed around humanity rather than punishment.The program concluded with a book signing and photo session, during which seniors shared testimonies about loved ones impacted by mental health conditions and addiction. Many praised the event as a rare moment in which aging community leaders were invited into the vanguard of statewide recovery efforts.Regan affirmed his gratitude to Senior Advocates for Justice for convening a multigenerational conversation centered on dignity and hope.“When we listen to the wisdom of our elders,” he noted, “we deepen our commitment to building a recovery landscape that honors strength, community, and the sacredness of every life.”The event underscored a simple but urgent message:Recovery is possible. Connection is powerful. Policy matters.About Daniel J. ReganDaniel J. Regan is a nationally recognized leader in mental-health and addiction recovery, co-founder of an accessible, community centered model focused on long-term support and peer connection. His memoir, Healing Us, chronicles his journey through adversity toward transformation and advocacy, inspiring thousands to reclaim their lives.

