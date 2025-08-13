Forward Edge-AI Demonstrates SmartBeam-QRC™ in U.S. Navy Silent Swarm 2025 Exercise

AI-driven, Software Defined Radio proven in live multi-domain Navy exercise, enabling covert communications and survivability

SmartBeam demonstrated over 3× greater LPI/LPD performance and 60× bandwidth agility versus legacy radios, making it ideal for distributed operations.” — Eric Adolphe

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc., a leader in AI-driven, quantum-resilient communications, announced its successful participation in the U.S. Navy’s Silent Swarm 2025 exercise. The company’s SmartBeam-QRC™ technology was installed on a HAVOC AI Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), showcasing secure, covert and jam-resistant communications in a live, multi-domain operational scenario.

Developed under a NAVAIR SBIR Phase II contract, SmartBeam-QRC™ combines AI-driven adaptive beamforming, Isidore Quantum® CNSA 2.0–compliant encryption, and Radio Frequency (RF) deception to enable resilient, stealth communications for downed pilots, USVs, and mobile command posts operating in contested, GPS-denied environments. SmartBeam is a new Software Defined Radio (SDR) that significantly enhances survivability against jamming, spoofing, and post-quantum threats.

The demonstration at Silent Swarm validates SmartBeam-QRC™’s alignment with Navy initiatives such as JADC2 and Ghost Fleet Overlord.

About Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

Founded in 2020, Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is fast becoming a global leader in developing Artificial Intelligence. The mission of Forward Edge-AI is to deliver compelling mass market solutions to enhance the safety and security of the free world.

For more information, visit www.forwardedge-ai.com.

