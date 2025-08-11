Flower Turbines Projects Company Raises $200,000 in First Two Days

Location of seven signed projects This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines. Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines Three installed small size Wind Tulips Flower Turbines at Rotterdam Roof Days

LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just 2 days Flower Turbines Projects Series 1 investment has reached the first milestone of $200,000 on the Honeycomb crowdfunding platform. Investors can first sign up for more information at https://www.flowerturbines.com/projectseries1 and then invest at https://invest.honeycombcredit.com/campaigns/Flower-Turbines-Project-Series-1-LLC The company estimates that it can finance on average one commercial rooftop project for each $200,000 of funding it receives. The company already has signed up 7 commercial buildings with more in progress. Flower Turbines will build as many projects as feasible with the funds raised. The company intends to raise several million dollars more to fund more projects before it closes the round in 60 days.This Special Purpose Vehicle, Flower Turbines Projects Series 1 LLC, is the first-ever opportunity to invest in projects of small wind turbines with energy produced at the location of use. It targets locations with strong wind resources and high electricity costs, where it can sell clean power at a discount—generating reliable cash flow and the potential for dividends.This is an asset-backed investment with many benefits:-Investing in increments of $500-Geographically diverse portfolio of potentially high yield projects designed to yield from 8 to 30% per year-Distributions come from sale of electricity, investment tax credit (up to 40%), carbon credits, capital gainsThis is a win-win-win:Investors: Potential for attractive dividends backed by asset ownership.Host commercial buildings: Lower-cost electricity and an option to purchase after 7 years.The environment: More clean, renewable energy that is cost-effectiveThe reason this is happening for the first time is that the parent company, Flower Turbines, Inc., has pioneered and patented higher efficiency vertical axis small wind turbines and a "bouquet" effect--that each turbine added to a group at close range makes the whole system perform better. This technology advance enables better returns on investment and better returns on space used.As an example, 4 turbines correctly arranged perform as well as 8 turbines separately. This has a tremendous potential effect on the cost of wind energy in urban and rural commercial and residential projects, or anywhere else where space is limited. The significance is like the difference between being able to put only one solar panel per roof versus many. And Flower Turbines does one better: its turbines make their neighbors perform better. This is an important scientific and business-model innovation.The turbines are also beautiful, quiet, and bird friendly. They start at lower speeds than other turbines and endure higher speeds. Their 30+ patents are loaded with aerodynamic, engineering, and electronic advances.Flower Turbines, Inc. has external validation as a top company:- Awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips# - A winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business School's annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.- A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco in association with the World Economic Forum- The CEO was chosen as a 2021 innovator of the year by the US Department of Energy Impel+ program.- Chosen by US Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Innovation Showcase on the Washington Mall- Winner of many other awardsThis funding round is only open to US citizens. Citizens of other countries interested in making large investments can contact the company directly at support.us@flowerturbines.comCommercial properties interested in hosting such a project can see the criteria at https://www.flowerturbines.com/_files/ugd/f810b5_0f8a863ac1fd433e90d66bad27065564.pdf Disclaimer: All investments carry risk, including the risk of loss of your entire investment. Investors should carefully review the Offering Documents before investing. Past performance is not indicative of future results.#FlowerTurbines #RenewableEnergy #CleanTech #Sustainability #EcoFriendly #EnvironmentalIssues #CleanEnergy #GoGreen #WindEnergy #WindPower #WindTurbines #EnergyInnovation #Invest #StartEngine #SmartInvestments #GreenTech #InvestInRenewableEnergy #ProjectInvesting #Assets #Inverters #SmartTechnology

