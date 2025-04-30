Kevin O’Leary Recording on Flower Turbines' Small Wind Energy Available on Last Day of Investment Round

Last Day to Invest in Flower Turbines Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines Flower Turbines at Rotterdam Roof Days

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent webinar with Kevin O’Leary and Flower Turbines ’ CEO, Dr. Daniel Farb, Kevin O’Leary shared that “behemoth wind turbines” are problematic for the environment and wildlife. After hearing about Flower Turbines’ vertical-axis and tulip-shaped wind turbines, Mr. O’Leary referred to Flower Turbines as a “hell of a good story ‘cause it solves some really big pain points on wind.”The recording of Dr. Daniel Farb and Kevin O’Leary discussing the future of Flower Turbines, innovative technology, potential data center deals and more is now posted online at https://youtu.be/Lpbc-hx6NZU For investmentInvest US+: https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines Invest Canada: https://lp.flowerturbines.info/ca/ For purchasing:Shop Now: https://www.flowerturbines.com/shop Shopping guide: https://www.flowerturbines.com/shopping-guide Flower Turbines has already raised $17 million and is in an equity crowdfunding round that is closing soon.Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:- Awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips# - A winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business School's annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.- A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco- The CEO was chosen as a 2021 innovator by the US Department of Energy Impel+ program.- Chosen by US Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Innovation Showcase on the Washington Mall- Winner of many other awardsOne of the disruptive innovations in the Flower Turbines business plan is to change the market for small wind turbines from one at a time sales to large project sales. Technology being developed by Flower Turbines enables a new model in the small wind industry. Focused on creating beautiful, affordable, and efficient turbines for the urban/suburban market and tight spaces, it seeks to pave the way for the future of distributed energy, particularly with solar. Its “Bouquet Effect” (whereby their turbines perform better when tightly packed together as opposed to the most common turbines which perform worse when tightly packed) could give them a key advantage to scaling farms of small wind turbines and harnessing the electricity they produce. As an example, 4 turbines correctly arranged perform as well as 8 turbines separately. This has a tremendous potential effect on the cost of wind energy in urban and suburban commercial and residential projects, or anywhere else where space is limited. The significance is like the difference between being able to put only one solar panel per roof versus many. And Flower Turbines does one better: its turbines make their neighbors perform better. This is an important scientific and business-model innovation.The turbines are also beautiful, quiet, and bird friendly. They start at lower speeds than other turbines and endure higher speeds. Their 30+ patents are loaded with aerodynamic, engineering, and electronic advances.Customers can tell them about their proposed project in Europe at support.eu@flowerturbines.com and for the rest of the world at support.us@flowerturbines.com. Flower Turbines also has some regional distributors.Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it. We are in the right industry at the right time. Incentives for an energy transition in most important areas of the world only add to our scaling up headwinds.”Disclaimer for the US: This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.*Kevin O’Leary is a paid spokesperson for StartEngine. See his 17(b) disclosure at https://www.startengine.com/17b

